Toledo Public Schools officials revealed that Goodwill Industries and Connecting Kids to Meals are the two organizations interested in purchasing the district’s former Ryder Elementary and Whitney High schools, respectively. In August, school board members adopted two resolutions authorizing negotiations to transfer the Ryder property at 3117 Nebraska Ave. and Whitney property at 10 17th St. in Toledo to Lucas County, with assistant superintendent Jim Gant later stating he believed county officials had indicated they were interested in using the properties. But that wasn’t the case. Instead, following a records request, Mr. Gant clarified that the district is negotiating with Goodwill and the Connecting Kids charity, with organizers from both separately stating the properties would allow them to expand their operations. David Takats, chief mission officer for Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio, said his group is ending its lease agreement for its facility in Rossford and is moving its distribution center to 3145 Nebraska Ave. He said Goodwill officials are interested in the vacant Ryder property for possible expansion sometime in the future.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 17 MINUTES AGO