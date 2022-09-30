Read full article on original website
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game. Police initially said one 17-year-old died and another 17-year-old was wounded in the shooting Friday at McLain High School for Science and Technology in Tulsa. But authorities said Monday that two more victims were treated for gunshot wounds — a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, Tulsa police said. Police have identified the slain victim as 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough. They said the shooter ran away after opening fire during the football game between McLain and Miami High School. No arrests have been made.
