ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Power restored in Greenville County following storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power is now restored for residents after thousands were without power following the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. Duke Energy reported that over 2,000 customers were without power in Greenville County. Duke Energy’s outage summary showed that 2,034 customers near downtown Greenville...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate restaurants collecting funds for Hurricane Ian victims

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Local Firehouse Subs restaurants are raising money to help Hurricane victims across the southeast. The restaurant said all funds collected Tuesday, Oct. 4 will benefit the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Company to invest $18M with new Gaffney facility

A custom print and label company is establishing operations in Cherokee County with an $18 million investment. Sticker Mule will build a facility in Gaffney that is expected to create 50 new jobs, according to a news release from the Upstate SC Alliance. Located at Meadow Creek Industrial Park, Sticker...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Prisma Health to partner with SC colleges to fight nursing shortage

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health announced that they are investing $5 million into a nursing recruitment program that will be implemented in five universities and colleges in South Carolina. Officials said Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Industry
Greenville, SC
Business
WYFF4.com

Thousands without power near Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Update: Officials said the power has been restored. Duke Energy is reporting a power outage near Downtown Greenville. Over 2,000 people are without power, according to the outage map. The map shows the outage near Greenville's West End. Right now, it says crews are working to...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#Tips#Hurricanes#Power Lines#Lifehacks#Hurricane Ian#Fox
WYFF4.com

Heavy rainfall coming down in parts of the Upstate as Ian moves through

GREENVILLE, S.C. — What was once Hurricane Ian is now bringing heavy rain to parts of South Carolina and the Upstate, and the effects will continue through the night. The hurricane made landfall in Georgetown at 2:05 p.m. Friday as a Category 1 storm and was downgraded at 5 p.m., with still-powerful winds clocked at 70 mph.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials remove tree blocking road, storm damage in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The storm hit the coast of South Carolina but the Upstate is seeing some damage from all the wind and rain caused by it. Officials were working to remove a tree that was blocking Haywood Road in Greenville at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Young meteorologist gives weather report

Family of man killed in shootout with deputies calls for transparency. The family of Terrance Sligh, a man killed in an exchange of gunfire with Greenville County deputies, speaks out. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. An Upstate man is wanted for theft of multiple construction items. Tigers for Tatas. Updated:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
FOX Carolina

Mindful Monday: Hope fatigue

Family of man killed in shootout with deputies calls for transparency. The family of Terrance Sligh, a man killed in an exchange of gunfire with Greenville County deputies, speaks out. Updated: 33 minutes ago. |. An Upstate man is wanted for theft of multiple construction items. Tigers for Tatas. Updated:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

How to safely rescue lost wildlife during storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s not uncommon to find lost animals after storms blow through the area. Sarah Leady found a baby squirrel after gusty winds, ahead of Hurricane Ian, blew its nest away in Anderson County. She took to Facebook to figure out how to help it.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after 18-wheeler fuel spill crash on Hwy 76, coroner says

LONG CREEK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said one person has died following a crash that caused a fuel leak and shut down part of Highway 76 Sunday night. The coroner said 54-year-old Jerry Curtis Green of Franklin, North Carolina, was driving an 18-wheeler fuel...
FRANKLIN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy