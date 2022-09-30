Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University President Connie Book addresses Elon community during Family Weekend
Elon President Connie Book welcomed families to campus during the university update held on on Oct. 1 of Family Weekend 2022. Elon President Connie Book welcomed families and shared progress on the Boldly Elon strategic plan during the Oct. 1 University Update on Family Weekend. Book started by thanking families...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon promotes sustainable habits on campus through sustainability week
Fliers for Elon University's fourth annual sustainability week held Oct. 3 through Oct. 9. Oct. 3 kicks off Elon University's fourth annual Sustainability Week. A variety of different events will be held throughout the week to promote sustainable habits on campus and inspire positive change, according to the Office of Sustainability. It is also an opportunity for students and members of the community to learn more about Elon’s sustainability efforts.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon students, families enjoy late night activities during Family Weekend
Flowers in front of Moseley Center on Sept. 30. Though Family Weekend started out with some rough weather due to Hurricane Ian, a number of Elon University students and their families still came together to enjoy a relaxed night at the Moseley Center Oct. 1. Night on the Commons was...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Parents, students attend indoor Phoenix Fan Fest
Elon parent Kristy Eriksson and freshman Sara Morrison get their photos taken at one of the photo booths during Phoenix Fan Fest Oct. 1. Kristy Eriksson, parent of Elon freshman Sara Morrison, said after driving from Baltimore to campus last night through tropical storm conditions, she was excited for the beginning of Family Weekend events this morning.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Rockapella show sets the stage during Elon Family Weekend
Twisted Measure performs at Rockapella on Oct 1. Lillian Argabrite, an Elon University freshman, and her younger sister Caroline sat in the front row at the first show of the annual Rockapella concert tonight in Alumni Gym. All seven of Elon a cappella groups — Sweet Signatures, Melanated Melodies, Rip_Chord,...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Ian brings high winds, heavy rain to Piedmont Triad
Fonville Fountain turned off in front of Alamance Sept. 30. The 2022 Alamance Pride event has been rescheduled by the Alamance Pride board of directors from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15 due to anticipated impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. However, Pride After Dark will continue as scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon football wins fourth straight game
Elon freshmen running back Jalen Hampton with the game-winning touchdown in double overtime. Elon beat Richmond 30-24 Oct.1. The Elon University football team started out hot on Family Weekend with two touchdowns in the first quarter against University of Richmond. The Elon dance team are the 2022 National Champions in Hip Hop Division 1 and today, dancers received their rings. After the ceremony, the football team would be held scoreless for the rest of the first half, and Richmond would tie things up going into halftime.
