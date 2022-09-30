ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon promotes sustainable habits on campus through sustainability week

Fliers for Elon University's fourth annual sustainability week held Oct. 3 through Oct. 9. Oct. 3 kicks off Elon University's fourth annual Sustainability Week. A variety of different events will be held throughout the week to promote sustainable habits on campus and inspire positive change, according to the Office of Sustainability. It is also an opportunity for students and members of the community to learn more about Elon’s sustainability efforts.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon students, families enjoy late night activities during Family Weekend

Flowers in front of Moseley Center on Sept. 30. Though Family Weekend started out with some rough weather due to Hurricane Ian, a number of Elon University students and their families still came together to enjoy a relaxed night at the Moseley Center Oct. 1. Night on the Commons was...
elonnewsnetwork.com

Parents, students attend indoor Phoenix Fan Fest

Elon parent Kristy Eriksson and freshman Sara Morrison get their photos taken at one of the photo booths during Phoenix Fan Fest Oct. 1. Kristy Eriksson, parent of Elon freshman Sara Morrison, said after driving from Baltimore to campus last night through tropical storm conditions, she was excited for the beginning of Family Weekend events this morning.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Rockapella show sets the stage during Elon Family Weekend

Twisted Measure performs at Rockapella on Oct 1. Lillian Argabrite, an Elon University freshman, and her younger sister Caroline sat in the front row at the first show of the annual Rockapella concert tonight in Alumni Gym. All seven of Elon a cappella groups — Sweet Signatures, Melanated Melodies, Rip_Chord,...
elonnewsnetwork.com

Ian brings high winds, heavy rain to Piedmont Triad

Fonville Fountain turned off in front of Alamance Sept. 30. The 2022 Alamance Pride event has been rescheduled by the Alamance Pride board of directors from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15 due to anticipated impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. However, Pride After Dark will continue as scheduled at 7 p.m. Oct. 1.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon football wins fourth straight game

Elon freshmen running back Jalen Hampton with the game-winning touchdown in double overtime. Elon beat Richmond 30-24 Oct.1. The Elon University football team started out hot on Family Weekend with two touchdowns in the first quarter against University of Richmond. The Elon dance team are the 2022 National Champions in Hip Hop Division 1 and today, dancers received their rings. After the ceremony, the football team would be held scoreless for the rest of the first half, and Richmond would tie things up going into halftime.
