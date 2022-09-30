Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
Fox 19
Police investigate North Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in North Avondale early Monday. A 35-year-old man told police his car was parked at Bar 29 on Reading Road when someone called him across the street - and that’s when someone shot him once in his left knee shortly after 2 a.m., police tell FOX19 NOW.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police: 16-year-old wanted in connection with shooting death of teen turns himself in
CINCINNATI — A teenager has turned himself in after being wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old. Cincinnati police say a 16-year-old has turned himself after being wanted following the shooting death of Shawn Lewis. On Sept. 20, a 14-year-old was taken into custody on a...
WKRC
Police identify man killed in Warren County motorcycle crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on State Route 73 near US Route 42. Anthony Kinney, 61, was driving westbound on SR 73 when he traveled off the right side of the...
Dayton community remembering woman killed in Hurricane Ian
“The children will be mostly affected, they no longer have a mother,” said Family Friend Will Crusoe.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another was injured after a crash in Springfield Township on Sunday. It happened around 1:54 p.m. when Springfield Township Police were dispatched to a head-on crash near the 900 block of West North Bend Road. Police said a driver, identified as Luther...
WLWT 5
Police: 18-year-old found dead after report of shooting at hotel in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fairfield Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was found dead at a hotel on Sunday. It happened around 5:23 a.m. when the Fairfield police and fire departments responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express off Fairfield Business Center Drive. Officers on...
Huber Heights man killed in motorcycle accident in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Huber Heights man is dead following a motorcycle accident in Warren County Sunday. Crews were called to a crash on State Route 73 near U.S. Route 42 around 3:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said that Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights...
WLWT 5
Inmate dead, others injured after crash along Ohio interstate
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — An inmate has died after several inmates and a sheriff's deputy were hit by a car along Interstate 75 on Monday. It happened around 11:03 a.m. when a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the Montgomery County Solid Waste Litter Program said he and several inmates were hit by another vehicle along I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
Fox 19
Woman kills second infant from co-sleeping, wanted by police
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is wanted by police after she murdered her 6-week-old baby by sleeping with her, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children after her child died in June as a result of co-sleeping, according to a Hamilton County grand jury.
WKRC
Police investigating house fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating what caused a house fire that happened in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Crews were called to the scene on Stockton Road near Ross Road around 3:30 a.m. It took them around two hours to get the fire under control and clean up. Authorities...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-75 in Roselawn blocking one lane
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation between the Paddock Road and Ronald Reagan Highway...
WLWT 5
'All he saw was headlights': Brother, cousin of 'Super Sammy' out of hospital after being hit by wrong-way driver
CINCINNATI — A local family whose story went viral after their young Bengals fan underwent a heart transplant this year is now facing another challenge. The brother of Super Sammy was injured in a head-on crash. "They were 10 minutes from my house, actually. They came off of I-70,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a mulch fire on West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a mulch fire on West 8th Street in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries, downed wires on Burlington Pike in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati drivers have hit almost 200 pedestrians this year
A driver barreled through a red light near the University of Cincinnati last Wednesday afternoon, hitting two people and killing one — student Cayden Turner. Just a day before, another driver hit a pedestrian in nearby Mount Auburn, city data shows. And the morning after Turner's death, yet another driver hit and seriously injured another pedestrian in College Hill.
WLWT 5
Overnight shooting leaves one injured in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Sharonville Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in the Sharonville area. Officers responded to the 2000 block of E Sharon Rd close to 2 a.m. on Saturday for multiple shots heard and at least one person shot. The shooting victim, a 21-year-old man, had...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 2 injured after stabbing in Cleves; police say attack was in self-defense
CLEVES, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Cleves on Sunday. It happened around 11:20 a.m. when officials responded to a report of an assault and stabbing on Pontius Avenue. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said an initial investigation found that two people...
Fox 19
Mother wanted by police following indictment in child’s co-sleeping death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 6-week-old baby is wanted by police, according to Cincinnati Crime Stoppers. Brooke Hunter, 23, was indicted Sept. 14 on involuntary manslaughter and endangering children charges after the infant died on June 22 due to co-sleeping, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month.
WLWT 5
Delays expected on I-471 in Newport due to a crash
NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported via a tip line near the Memorial Parkway exit at 8:40 a.m. Delays are expected to...
