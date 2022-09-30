Read full article on original website
Eric Keck
3d ago
why just give narcan when they could charge and make millions they just want to make things harder for the people that are insulin dependant doing drugs is a choice some made wrong choices. diabetics don't have a choice and no control
Reply(1)
8
leastinterestingman
3d ago
Junkies deserve nothing but pain, I say remove the Narcan completely. Hell, make it illegal to possess, sell, or manufacture. Let mother nature clean up the gene pool
Reply(7)
8
Afton Maxwell
3d ago
yet insulin is so overpriced... let's make sure the junkies are okay though
Reply(20)
38
Related
clayconews.com
Apply Today to Serve Kentucky as a Trooper Beginning 2023 Increased Salary and Pension available
LONDON), KY – Seeking Kentuckians to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper. Applications are currently being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. KSP offers one of the top five highest starting salaries...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 10 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
HARLAN, KY (October 3 ,2022) –The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
wdrb.com
New Narcan machine in Vine Grove emptied 36 hours after being installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Vine Grove are upset after a Narcan vending machine was emptied within a few days of being installed. According to Kenneth Mattingly, the Vine Grove police chief, the machine was empty after 36 hours. Chief Mattingly says a new shipment of Narcan has...
townandtourist.com
45 Things To Do in Kentucky with Kids (Water Fun, Museums & Parks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Planning your next trip with the kiddos, but worried about keeping them entertained? No need to worry, Kentucky has something for everyone, regardless of their age. Whether you’re looking for a fun bonding experience, or hoping to teach them a bit about history, Kentucky has it and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
Indiana woman accused of abandoning autistic son sentenced
CINCINNATI — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a dead-end street in Ohio earlier this year has been sentenced to six months in a lockdown facility where she will receive mental health and substance abuse treatment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville pleaded guilty...
Weekly COVID report shows numbers across Kentucky continue to trend in positive direction
The weekly COVID Community Level map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health based on Centers for Disease Control findings has continued the trend of indicating a vast improvement since the beginning of September. According to the Sept. 30 report, 58 Kentucky counties are in the green, meaning a...
Fall burning season guidelines: Laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Oct. 1 marks the beginning of new burning laws for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky, which comes with its own set of laws and rules. Do you know them? West Virginia In West Virginia, fire restrictions start on Oct. 1 and at the end of the year on Dec. 31. According to the […]
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
cilfm.com
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
WLWT 5
Gas prices on the rise again: Here's where pump prices stand in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana
There's been a recent rise in prices at the pump, including in the tri-state area. According to AAA, the rise is attributed to right supply and increased demand as more drivers fuel up are the main culprits. The national average pump price for a gallon of gas rose seven cents...
Alabama, California, and Ohio Programs For $100+ Energy Relief
Electricity costs were high in the summer because of the extreme heat. Inflation also remains high, and gas costs are back on the rise. These high costs mean increased living expenses for citizens. Some states have created measures to give energy bill relief. The max is $400, and the lowest is $100. The benefits vary per state.
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
lakercountry.com
KSP to have seven traffic safety checkpoints in Russell Co.
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Jason Bailey: More disasters are coming, and Kentucky must be prepared to face them head-on
The last couple of years have marked a chaotic time in Kentucky with our communities rocked by a pandemic, recession, tornadoes and floods. The turmoil that our more vulnerable neighbors face every day is creeping into the lives of those used to greater comfort. For many, the temptation is to see this period as a rare string of bad luck. Out of a protective instinct, we look forward to when things will go “back to normal.” Psychologists call it the normalcy bias or, more judgmentally, the “ostrich effect.”
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
wdrb.com
Local law enforcement agencies receive federal grants to fight drug crimes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several law enforcement agencies are getting nearly $2 million to combat drug crimes. Locally, Georgetown will receive $147,000 and Hodgenville will get $52,000. There will also be $196,000 that will go to the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force. Kentucky State Police will get $372,000. It...
WLKY.com
Rapid rise in modified guns alarming Kentucky, federal authorities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's only the size of a dime but federal law enforcement says if you put a certain device on a handgun, it can make it work like a machine gun. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Louisville Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow explained Thursday that guns modified with machine gun conversion devices or "auto sears" are making their way onto the street in significant numbers in what he called a "new phenomenon."
wpsdlocal6.com
Medical marijuana committee reports support in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear's office says an advisory committee set up this year by the governor reported that many Kentucky adults favor legalizing marijuana for medical purposes. The Democratic governor formed the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee after a bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the...
Former Kentucky college president sues school over his firing
The former president of a small Kentucky college who was fired after allegations that he engaged in sexual misconduct involving employees has filed a lawsuit against the school claiming defamation and breach of contract. William A. Jones, who was fired in November as president of Georgetown College, denies any sexual...
Comments / 110