Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Trump to rally in Minden for Lombardo, Laxalt ahead of general election
Former President Donald Trump is headed back to Nevada for a general election campaign rally next weekend to boost Republican candidates, including U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo. The rally is scheduled for Oct. 8, and will be held at the Minden-Tahoe Airport alongside Laxalt, Lombardo...
Pelosi predicts Democrats will keep the House after November’s midterms
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said on Monday that she believes Democrats will keep control of the House chamber after the November midterms as polls show the nation is relatively split on which political party it wants in the majority. Asked about her prediction on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen...
Comments / 0