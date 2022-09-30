ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko County, NV

Elko Daily Free Press

Trump to rally in Minden for Lombardo, Laxalt ahead of general election

Former President Donald Trump is headed back to Nevada for a general election campaign rally next weekend to boost Republican candidates, including U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo. The rally is scheduled for Oct. 8, and will be held at the Minden-Tahoe Airport alongside Laxalt, Lombardo...
MINDEN, NV

