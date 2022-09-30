Read full article on original website
WTVC
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
WDEF
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
WDEF
“Team Up for Kids” Boot Drive Raises Thousands for Shriner’s Hospital
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Whitfield County Fire Department and the Dalton Shrine Club came together today for a great cause. Around 50 personnel from the Whitfield County Fire Department along with Dalton Shriners stationed themselves at five locations in the Dalton area in the “Team Up for Kids” Boot Drive.
accesswdun.com
One person hospitalized after Gainesville house fire
One person sustained minor injuries after a residential structural fire Saturday morning around 12:50. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a small basement fire on the 1700 block of Biscayne Boulevard. Once crews arrived and located the fire, firefighters were able to quickly knock it down. The person with minor...
WXIA 11 Alive
Large Georgia hospital system announces dropping of mask requirement for those who are vaccinated
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Becoming one of the first and largest hospital systems in the state to drop a total mask mandate, Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday that employees, patients and visitors who are vaccinated would not be required to wear masks any longer at its facilities. The new...
Hall County 4th grader saves choking classmate
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta fourth grade student is being recognized for his bravery and quick thinking that saved a classmate’s life. Hall County School District officials say Julian Pedraza, who goes to Martin Elementary School, was at lunch when he noticed one of his classmates was choking.
iheart.com
GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400
When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
Hall County cat positive for rabies, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Officials in Hall County are warning of another rabies case, this time in the Gainesville area. Two people came into contact with a cat suspected of rabies in the 5000 block of Forest Drive. The feline was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in...
WDEF
Police update on collision with dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are offering more information today on the crash that killed a 20 year old on Thursday. The victim was Evan Stoops. Investigators say he was traveling north on Georgetown Road when he lost control of his car in the 3800 block near Paul Huff Parkway.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: Georgia mom's killing 'deliberate and personal act,' investigators say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia deputies say they believe the killing of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie Collier's death has raised...
Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”
Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
wrwh.com
Largest Seizure of Fentanyl in White County Results in Two Arrests
(Cleveland)- Multiple police agencies last Sunday completed White County’s largest seizure of fentanyl. As a result, they arrested 34-year-old Joshua McLaughlin, of Canton, and 49-year-old Thomas Garnsey of Dawsonville. Authorities seized more than 168 grams of fentanyl, 500 grams of methamphetamine, 60 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ecstasy,...
Gainesville man robbed at gunpoint while doing yardwork
Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle in Hall County. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. One man was holding a gun. The robbers took the blower from the man and a hedge trimmer from...
WDEF
Driver killed in crash with a dump truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Police say a driver has died in an afternoon crash in Cleveland. They say it happened around 4:30 PM in the 3800 block of Georgetown Road. Investigators say a Kia Soul collided with a dump truck. The dump truck driver was not hurt, but the...
Red and Black
Investigation into Athens woman's death yields camera footage
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Department received camera footage that aids in their investigation into the death of Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who was found dead in Habersham County on Sept. 11. The footage was from a security camera belonging to a business neighboring the Family Dollar that Collier...
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look what I did to...
WYFF4.com
2 killed in head-on collision in Georgia, troopers say
RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 76 in Georgia, according to Lt. Michael Burns with Georgia State Patrol. The accident happened around 3:14 p.m. on Highway 76, or Long Creek Highway in Rabun County, Burns said. This is just...
Dacula man dies in single-vehicle wreck in Forsyth County, crash investigators say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 33-year-old is dead after he drove off the roadway and struck a power pole, deputies said. Robert Meyer, of Dacula, was driving in his pick-up truck by Chattahoochee Road, west of Shady Grove Road Friday, when he failed to negotiate a turn, according to authorities.
