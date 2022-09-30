Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Rochester Adams wins first-ever girls Oakland County swim title, ending Mercy’s 18-year reign
LAKE ORION — The Farmington Hills Mercy swim team left Lake Orion High School with hardware on Saturday, as the Marlins generally do from the Oakland County meet, but for the first time in nearly two decades, it was one presented to the runner-up, rather than the champs. Rochester...
Photo gallery from Auburn Hills Avondale at Ferndale in OAA Gold football action
Ferndale hosted Auburn Hills Avondale for a Week 6 Oakland Activities Association Gold Division football game on Friday, Sep. 30, 2022, with the Eagles claiming at least a share of the division title by way of a 21-10 win.
Photo gallery from Davison at Walled Lake Western football
Davison scored the first five touchdowns in Friday’s non-conference game at Walled Lake Western, leading the No. 3-ranked Warriors 45-7 at the half to put the second half in running-clock territory, en route to a 52-14 win.
Clarkston uses potent running attack to beat Stoney Creek, stay in first-place tie in OAA Red
CLARKSTON — Ethan Clark and Mike Hein led a potent Clarkston rushing attack and the Wolves knocked off the Stoney Creek Cougars 28-14 on homecoming night, allowing them to keep pace in the OAA Red race. In the end, both Clark (157 yards) and Hein (117 yards) went over...
Red Run Golf Club hosting GAM, PGA teams for 50th Fuller Cup matches
ROYAL OAK – Red Run Golf Club and its classic course with recently renovated and restored bunkers and tees will host the 50th Fuller Cup Matches Tuesday. Top amateur golfers representing the Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) and top PGA professionals representing the Michigan Section PGA (PGA) square off in a Ryder Cup-like format with six four-ball matches and 12 singles matches to determine a winning team.
Defense dominates as De La Salle shuts out Catholic Central, 28-0, in Boys Bowl
NOVI — It’s been two weeks, but Warren De La Salle’s defense is still playing like it’s ticked off. The Pilots’ ‘D’ played like its hair was on fire in Sunday’s dismantling of Novi Detroit Catholic Central in the 78th annual Boys Bowl, stifling the Shamrocks in a 28-0 win that put the Pilots back on top of the Catholic League Central standings.
Davison hands No. 3-ranked Walled Lake Western its first loss with 52-14 thumping
WALLED LAKE — They wanted a litmus test on how good they actually were, and — even if they didn’t necessarily like the results — the No. 3-ranked Walled Lake Western Warriors certainly got one on Friday. A Division 1 team on the cusp of a...
Marine City scores 30 unanswered to vault past Lamphere in MAC Silver showdown
MADISON HEIGHTS — Early on during Friday night’s game between Marine City and Madison Heights Lamphere, it looked like a battle between two of the MAC Silver’s best teams. The Mariners and Rams were engaged in a defensive battle, forcing punts and turnovers throughout much of...
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
Big city vendors have nothing on Walt’s Diggity Dog in Armada Township
New York, Chicago and Detroit are famous for their plethora of hot dog vendors who serve workers rushing along the sidewalks of Wall Street or the street corners of Lafayette Boulevard a quick lunch. But hot diggity dog!. Thanks to Walter Taylor of Lake Orion, fans of the working-class street...
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 2 and beyond
• Dixie Byway Car Show and Cruise: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mt. Holly, 13536 Dixie Highway, Groveland Twp., Highway 45 concert sponsored by Oakland County Parks is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cruise to the Show from Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. 8:30-9:30 a.m., hollyareachamber.com/dixie-byway-car-show.html. • Lakeview Cemetery Walk is 1-4...
Safety summit accomplishes superintendent’s goals
Representatives from all 28 Oakland school districts attended the first county safety summit on Monday morning. The turnout was what organizers expected. “We had 100 percent attendance from all of our districts as well as several of our service academies,” said Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Intermediate School District. “We want all of them to be on the same page as their local police and fire chiefs so if something happens we are ready.”
Joseph Thomas, former Southfield police chief and a 40-year police veteran, remembered
Dearborn Heights Police Commissioner Joseph E. Thomas Jr. died Oct. 2, at 72. The specific cause of death was not publicly released. Thomas, known affectionately as “JET,” a nickname based on his initials, had worked in Dearborn Heights since late January when he was appointed as the first commissioner in the city’s history.
Nonprofit aims to break Guinness World Record with Make a Blanket Day
Michigan’s largest provider of handmade blankets is hoping to break their Guinness World Record for the most no-sew fleece-tied blankets during this year’s Make a Blanket Day: Oakland County. Based out of Farmington Hills, Fleece & Thank You has been making and donating fleece-tie blankets for children’s hospitals...
Detroiter sentenced for fatal shooting of firefighter in Troy
Sentencing was handed down Monday to a man convicted of fatally shooting a lieutenant with the Detroit Fire Department following a reported road rage incident in Troy. Detroiter Terell Josey, 28, was ordered to spend 7 to 17 years in prison for the July 5, 2021 death of Francis “Frank” Dombrowski, 55, of Rochester Hills. Following a trial in Oakland County Circuit Court in August, Josey was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and weapons offenses.
Town hall Monday on transit millage
One of the biggest myths about the countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot is that it will only support SMART buses. Another is that county residents’ millage dollars might pay for Detroit bus services. SMART is the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, which offers several transit...
Blaze at Royal Oak commercial building on 11 Mile Rd. under investigation
Firefighters Monday were still investigating the cause of a fire at a commercial building on 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak that broke out the night before. The fire was at 627 E. 11 Mile, a few blocks east of Main Street, inside an addition to a mostly vacant single-story medical office building.
Sentencing handed to San Francisco woman who planned meet-up with Novi boy
A San Francisco woman who came to Michigan to reportedly hook up with a 15-year-old Novi boy will be spending the next several months in the Oakland County Jail after pleading guilty, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. On Sept. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced Stephanie...
Royal Oak crime: Fleeing drunken driver caught after hitting pedestrian; motorist faces drug possession charges
Intoxicated driver hits, injures man crossing Washington Ave. A Madison Heights woman, 43, was arrested for drunken driving and leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident causing serious injury. Police were called to the area of Washington and Woodard avenues about 2:50 a.m. Sept. 25. Police said several witnesses told...
DTE plans power outage for repair
A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
