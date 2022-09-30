ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

The Oakland Press

Red Run Golf Club hosting GAM, PGA teams for 50th Fuller Cup matches

ROYAL OAK – Red Run Golf Club and its classic course with recently renovated and restored bunkers and tees will host the 50th Fuller Cup Matches Tuesday. Top amateur golfers representing the Golf Association of Michigan (GAM) and top PGA professionals representing the Michigan Section PGA (PGA) square off in a Ryder Cup-like format with six four-ball matches and 12 singles matches to determine a winning team.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Defense dominates as De La Salle shuts out Catholic Central, 28-0, in Boys Bowl

NOVI — It’s been two weeks, but Warren De La Salle’s defense is still playing like it’s ticked off. The Pilots’ ‘D’ played like its hair was on fire in Sunday’s dismantling of Novi Detroit Catholic Central in the 78th annual Boys Bowl, stifling the Shamrocks in a 28-0 win that put the Pilots back on top of the Catholic League Central standings.
NOVI, MI
#Linus School Sports#Gallery#Soccer#Avondale High School
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Big city vendors have nothing on Walt’s Diggity Dog in Armada Township

New York, Chicago and Detroit are famous for their plethora of hot dog vendors who serve workers rushing along the sidewalks of Wall Street or the street corners of Lafayette Boulevard a quick lunch. But hot diggity dog!. Thanks to Walter Taylor of Lake Orion, fans of the working-class street...
ARMADA, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 2 and beyond

• Dixie Byway Car Show and Cruise: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 8, Mt. Holly, 13536 Dixie Highway, Groveland Twp., Highway 45 concert sponsored by Oakland County Parks is 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Cruise to the Show from Waypoint Church, 8400 Dixie Hwy. 8:30-9:30 a.m., hollyareachamber.com/dixie-byway-car-show.html. • Lakeview Cemetery Walk is 1-4...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Safety summit accomplishes superintendent’s goals

Representatives from all 28 Oakland school districts attended the first county safety summit on Monday morning. The turnout was what organizers expected. “We had 100 percent attendance from all of our districts as well as several of our service academies,” said Wanda Cook-Robinson, superintendent of the Oakland Intermediate School District. “We want all of them to be on the same page as their local police and fire chiefs so if something happens we are ready.”
ROCHESTER, MI
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oakland Press

Nonprofit aims to break Guinness World Record with Make a Blanket Day

Michigan’s largest provider of handmade blankets is hoping to break their Guinness World Record for the most no-sew fleece-tied blankets during this year’s Make a Blanket Day: Oakland County. Based out of Farmington Hills, Fleece & Thank You has been making and donating fleece-tie blankets for children’s hospitals...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroiter sentenced for fatal shooting of firefighter in Troy

Sentencing was handed down Monday to a man convicted of fatally shooting a lieutenant with the Detroit Fire Department following a reported road rage incident in Troy. Detroiter Terell Josey, 28, was ordered to spend 7 to 17 years in prison for the July 5, 2021 death of Francis “Frank” Dombrowski, 55, of Rochester Hills. Following a trial in Oakland County Circuit Court in August, Josey was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and weapons offenses.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Town hall Monday on transit millage

One of the biggest myths about the countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot is that it will only support SMART buses. Another is that county residents’ millage dollars might pay for Detroit bus services. SMART is the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation, which offers several transit...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing handed to San Francisco woman who planned meet-up with Novi boy

A San Francisco woman who came to Michigan to reportedly hook up with a 15-year-old Novi boy will be spending the next several months in the Oakland County Jail after pleading guilty, as ordered by an Oakland County judge. On Sept. 29, Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson sentenced Stephanie...
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

DTE plans power outage for repair

A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
PONTIAC, MI

