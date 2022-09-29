ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This documentary uncovers the dark side of ‘Barney & Friends’

By Gitanjali Poonia
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOtTe_0iFzW9AV00
Riff, front center, a new character on the “Barney &amp; Friends” show, is shown with with the show’s other dinosaur characters, Baby Bop, left, Barney, back, and B.J., right, during the taping of a new “Barney” episode at the Barney &amp; Friends studio in Carrollton, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2006. | Donna McWilliam, Associated Press

Popular kid's show “Barney & Friends” was meant to spread love, but an upcoming Peacock documentary uncovers the deep hatred America had toward the purple dinosaur.

Who is in ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’?

The two-part series “I Love You, You Hate Me” features the show’s cast and crew, some of whom reportedly bore the brunt of death threats.

In the trailer, Bob West, a Barney performer, recalls his experience receiving death threats while on the show: “They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family,” he said, per CNN . “They were gonna come and find me, and they were going to kill me.”

The show was created by Sheryl Leach, Kathy Parker and Dennis DeShazer in 1992, the report added .

“Barney stands for inclusion, acceptance. You should love everyone, we all have Sheryl Leach to thank for that,” someone in the trailer says. “Why does the world love to hate?”

“What color is happier than purple? No color,” Bill Nye says in the trailer .

What is ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ about?

According to the official synopsis , the series will take on the dinosaur’s rise and fall while diving into “the human need to hate.”

“From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again … or is this just who we were all along?” the description read .

When does ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ release?

“I Love You, You Hate Me” is set to release on Oct. 12 on Peacock.

