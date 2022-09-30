ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

AC Ballet Announces It’s 40th Anniversary Season

The Atlantic City Ballet is celebrating 40 years of dance with a full schedule of performances. The season kicks off in October with Artistic Director, Phyllis Papa’s, international hit, Dracula at Caesars Circus Maximus Theater. The company will continue their residency at Caesars from October through April performing their most acclaimed ballets. In February, Ms. Papa will premier her newest ballet, Carmina Burana. In the midst of their Caesars’ performances, the company will also be performing around the state at The Strand in Lakewood, Stockton PAC in Galloway and The STAC in Stafford Township. They’ve also added a new venue during the holiday season. The Showboat Hotel and Casino will host the ballet for four performances of It’s A Shore Holiday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

Superstorm. Hurricane. Post-tropical cyclone. However you remember it, you'll likely never forget it. This month marks 10 years since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County and changed the shape of New Jersey forever, interrupting or completely destroying the lives of countless residents with a relatively quick hit the night of Oct. 29.
Shore Medical Center and Advanced Shore Imaging Team Up to Provide Free Screening Mammograms Oct. 22

Women who are in need of their yearly screening mammogram can get one for free at Advanced Shore Imaging Associates on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 8 am to noon by appointment. The free screenings are in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and thanks to a partnership between the imaging center and Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Medicine Cancer Network. Advanced Shore Imaging Associates is located at 2605 Shore Road in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town

A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

