Prince William Stood Up for Staffer Who Meghan Markle Mistreated, Claims Royal Author

By Michelle Kapusta
 3 days ago

Claims that Meghan Markle “bullied” staffers when she and Prince Harry were senior royals are making headlines again with the release of extracts for the upcoming book titled Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low.

And now another royal author is praising Prince William saying that he “stood up” for a distressed palace aide after a harsh encounter with the Duchess of Sussex . But this isn’t the first time William reportedly stepped in to deal with the Sussexes ‘ staff drama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8MkM_0iFzVUPU00
Prince William walking next to Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle as they arrive at Windsor Castle to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Claims Meghan ‘bullied’ her staffers

There have been numerous allegations over the years that Meghan treated royal household staff poorly.

Low, who is a reporter for The London Times, has detailed incidents of the alleged bullying by Meghan in his new book. He claimed that some described the duchess as a “narcissistic sociopath” and former employees referred to themselves as the “Sussex Survivors Club.”

During one encounter, Low wrote that Meghan berated a female aide by saying: “Don’t worry, if there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this I would be asking them instead of you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhcQY_0iFzVUPU00
Meghan Markle holding flowersand greeting with well-wishers on the Long walk at Windsor Castle | KIRSTY O’CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Author praises Prince William for reportedly sticking up for palace staff

Following the release of extracts from Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown , it was reported that Prince William listened to some of the staffers’s concerns and even sought out one aide who who was allegedly reduced to tears when Meghan had an outburst.

Author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell said: “Good for Prince William” as he “stood up” for Buckingham Palace staff members who were allegedly “bullied” by both Prince Harry and Meghan.

During an appearance on GB News Campbell explained: “My understanding is [the Prince of Wales ] has been the one who was backing up the disadvantaged, bullied staff from the word go. And he is the one who has stood up for them.”

William is said to have stepped in before when Sussexes’ had staff drama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KleQ5_0iFzVUPU00
Prince William, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2018 | Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time, we heard about Harry’s sibling stepping in when there were said to be issues with the Sussexes and palace staffers. According to The Times , “Every time there was a drama, or a member of staff on the verge of quitting, William would personally try and sort it out.”

In his book Battle of Brothers biographer Robert Lacey touched on an incident when William decided to confront Harry about the claims writing: “[William] was horrified by what he had just been told about Meghan’s alleged behavior, and he wanted to hear what Harry had to say. Harry, for his part, was equally furious that William should give credence to the accusations against Meghan, and he was fiercely combative in his wife’s defense.”

The Sussexes have denied the claims that Meghan bullied staffers calling the allegations a “smear campaign.”

