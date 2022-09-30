Read full article on original website
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice! Today is all about post-flee-biotic syndrome.
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - We continue with our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
‘We never lost hope’ Family of TN man released by Venezuela head to Texas for reunion
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
Florida residents and their dogs seek shelter in Chattanooga from Hurricane Ian
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurricane Ian has devastated Florida. But, before the storm hit, some Florida residents and their dogs made their way to Chattanooga seeking shelter from the hurricane. Alicia and Paul Guzman drove in their RV for 13 hours of traffic from Ruskin, Florida to Chattanooga to avoid...
ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson and Tanisha La Guardia discuss ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium as well as "Washed Ashore" and other IMAX films ending this October for Fall Break. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium Imax Theater. 800-262-0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
McMahan Law Firm is certified to be on site when it comes to accidents with your vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer talks about the extensive work that McMahan Law Firm puts in when it comes to auto accidents. McMahan Law Firm is equipped and certified to be on site when it comes to accidents with your automobile. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100.
Man robs, tries to rape woman in Chattanooga; Used money to pay light bill, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man walked into a woman's home, confronted her in bed, robbed her, and tried to rape her, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The incident happened on Thursday morning at an undisclosed residence in Chattanooga. The victim told officers her husband had left for...
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
What are the ‘absolute best’ nachos in Tennessee?
Mashed is offering a salute to what it has singled out as the “absolute best” nachos in each state.
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
Video: Activist disrupts drag show at restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Ooltewah woman who loudly called customers and staff during a drag show at a restaurant on Chattanooga's Riverfront 'wicked, evil perverts' was escorted from the premises Thursday night. The person who shot the video, who is the woman's husband, and who knew beforehand what she...
Microtel in Chattanooga condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Microtel on McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga was condemned Tuesday for multiple life safety code violations, a city spokesman says. Some issues noted in the letter condemning the building include problems with the interior, fire protection, overall fire safety, and structure security. The building inspection "revealed...
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
“Team Up for Kids” Boot Drive Raises Thousands for Shriner’s Hospital
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Whitfield County Fire Department and the Dalton Shrine Club came together today for a great cause. Around 50 personnel from the Whitfield County Fire Department along with Dalton Shriners stationed themselves at five locations in the Dalton area in the “Team Up for Kids” Boot Drive.
Old Kimsey junior college gets the chance to live again
POLK COUNTY, TENN. — Jason Collis is restoring history in Ducktown, Tennessee. Jason Collis and his wife purchased the Kimsey junior college last year. They are restoring the school in hopes preserve this historic building. This old school was built in 1932 and designed by the architect Reuben H....
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
