WTVC
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man
HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
WTVC
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Westbound Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Saturday morning. It happened around 18460 I-24 going Westbound. Police say an elderly man was transported to a local hospital for a head wound. Officials say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Police...
mymix1041.com
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
clayconews.com
GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting on HWY 411 in Murray County, Georgia
Chatsworth, GA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Chatsworth, GA. The Chatsworth Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Thursday, September 29, 2022, of a shooting that occurred on Hwy 411 in Chatsworth. One man was shot...
WTVCFOX
2 Dunlap teens killed after Jeep collides with big rig Thursday night, says THP
DUNLAP, Tenn. — Two teens were killed in a crash near Dunlap late Thursday night after a Jeep ran a stop sign and collided with a large commercial vehicle, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The THP says the accident happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection...
WTVCFOX
20-year-old man dead after crash involving dumptruck in Cleveland Thursday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man is dead after a crash in Cleveland Thursday, police say. Cleveland Police officers responded to the crash on the 3800 block of Georgetown Road involving a red Kia Soul and a dump truck. The driver of the Kia Soul, later identified as...
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WDEF
Rhea County student killed in crash
EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
Tragic details revealed as ‘underdeveloped’ dead newborn is found face down in creek with umbilical cord still attached
A DEAD "underdeveloped" newborn has been found lying face down in a creek, police say. The child's umbilical cord and placenta were still attached at the time of the horror discovery, according to officials. Tuesday, the Catoosa County Sherrif's office said in a news release that an "underdeveloped" Georgia infant...
WTVC
Man robs, tries to rape woman in Chattanooga; Used money to pay light bill, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man walked into a woman's home, confronted her in bed, robbed her, and tried to rape her, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The incident happened on Thursday morning at an undisclosed residence in Chattanooga. The victim told officers her husband had left for...
WTVC
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
850wftl.com
Police searching for information after child’s body found in creek
GRAYSVILLE, GA– — The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after the body of an infant was discovered near a canoe Launch. The discovery was made on September 27th around 1:00 p.m. at the entrance of the Graysville Canoe Launch at the South Chickamauga Creek. The...
‘Tragic and senseless’ fatal stabbing in Loudon County under investigation
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred overnight Thursday involving two roommates.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Oak Ridge Boy Scouts’ trailer recovered, 4 arrested
The trailer owned by a group of Boy Scouts that was recently reported stolen from a church in Oak Ridge has been located, and two people were and are facing charges according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
5 arrested on drug charges in Putnam County
Five people were taken into custody on Wednesday by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office -- with some help from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) -- for charges related to illegal drugs, officials said.
WECT
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.
WTVC
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
September 30 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013565- 6500 Ringgold Rd- Warrant Arrest- Robert Smith was detained on warrants through Walker County and transported to Silverdale following a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation. 22-013541- S. Germantown Rd– Alarm- Police responded to an audible alarm at...
