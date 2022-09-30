ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

WTVC

Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man

HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Westbound Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 Saturday morning. It happened around 18460 I-24 going Westbound. Police say an elderly man was transported to a local hospital for a head wound. Officials say the injury does not appear to be life-threatening. Police...
mymix1041.com

TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
County
Rhea County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Rhea County, TN
Crime & Safety
Tennessee Lookout

Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up

Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WDEF

Rhea County student killed in crash

EVENSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Rhea County high school student died in a crash Thursday. It happened just south of Evensville on Back Valley Road at Payne Lane around 4 PM. Troopers say the Toyota Camry left the road and hit a tree. The driver was 18 year old...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN News 2

5 arrested on drug charges in Putnam County

Five people were taken into custody on Wednesday by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office -- with some help from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) -- for charges related to illegal drugs, officials said.
WECT

Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say

RINGGOLD, Ga. (Gray News) – An underdeveloped infant with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached was found dead in a Georgia creek, officials said. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch Tuesday afternoon for a report about the infant lying lifeless, face-down at the edge of the creek.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
eastridgenewsonline.com

September 30 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013565- 6500 Ringgold Rd- Warrant Arrest- Robert Smith was detained on warrants through Walker County and transported to Silverdale following a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation. 22-013541- S. Germantown Rd– Alarm- Police responded to an audible alarm at...
EAST RIDGE, TN

