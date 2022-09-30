Read full article on original website
Council approves contract to take its trash to Blountville
BRISTOL, Va. — The city is close to having an agreement to take its garbage to a Blountville landfill and contracting with a firm to install temperature monitoring equipment at its closed landfill. The City Council voted 4-1 Friday morning to enter into a contract with Eco-Safe Systems, LLC,...
Your View | Hartley, Osborne have moved the city forward
Our city has made a lot of progress in the last four years. We have new businesses with hundreds of new jobs, police and firefighters are being paid more and have better staffing, and Bristol is getting its first new public school built in almost 50 years. All this has...
West Ridge High School student dies in fire
A ninth-grade student at West Ridge High School died in a fire Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 5:48 a.m. on Saturday, in which a camper was on fire just off Ayrshire Road in Bristol, Tennessee. Responding units were advised...
Isaiah 117 House to bring its mission of love to Washington County
Just try to imagine a child, who is scared and fearful, has been removed from their home because of the abuse and neglect they have often had to endure. Because the child has nowhere else to go, the little person is taken to a child welfare office to sit and wait — and sometimes spend the night — while arrangements are made with a foster care family.
Remembering former columnist Jack Kestner
Lisa Kestner Quigley sent me a message Thursday night, saying her daddy, Jack Kestner, would have been 101 years old. “How can that be possible?” she asked. Jack Kestner was a mountain man from Hayter’s Gap, Virginia, as well as a journalist, and he wrote a column for this newspaper for 18 years.
Mt. Rogers crisis center leads commonwealth in responding to mental health emergencies
Work taking place in Marion and the Mount Rogers region is opening doors for other mental health clinics across the commonwealth. Tuesday morning, mental health professionals, state and local leaders, and law enforcement from around the region marked the next step forward in caring for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.
Our View | Fund passenger rail service to Bristol now before governmental gravy train ends
While it’s encouraging the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation plan acknowledges strong support and significant interest for passenger rail service to Bristol, it would have been nice if some of the $5 billion set aside for 81 passenger rail projects could have included even a few million dollars designated with the goal of bringing passenger trains to the Bristol Train Station again.
Wise County gets grant to provide satellite broadband
A $232,500 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Education and Telehealth Access Fund will be used to finance the provision of broadband internet service through Starlink satellite service to unserved or underserved households with school children in Wise County. The grant funds will be used for the...
Shift to the east spared the area much of Ian's wind and rain
Hurricane Ian took a turn to the east, sparing the greater Bristol region much of the forecasted rain and wind from the massive storm that clobbered Florida. “We avoided much of the impact in this area,” Doug Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday afternoon. “It ended up taking a right turn and moving out to the Florida peninsula and then made landfall again at the South Carolina coastline.”
Sheriff's office receives accreditation
The Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has earned the agency’s fifth accreditation award from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission (VLEPSC). The department received its initial accreditation in June 2006. Every four years, the re-accreditation process involves an independent review and on-site assessment by the commission,...
Emory & Henry announces campaign to raise $25 million
Emory & Henry College announced the start of a Collective Connections Campaign during the college's homecoming activities this weekend with a goal to raise $25 million to enhance the on-campus experience in support of student success, encourage community engagement and improve the athletics program. College President Dr. John W. Wells...
Bristol’s pickleball investment could bring a big return
Pickleball is booming, and Bristol, Tennessee, may be well on its way to becoming one of the region’s leaders in the sport. In July, the Bristol Tennessee City Council approved plans to construct a 12-court pickleball park at the Bristol Sportsplex, a multi-sport facility with both indoor and outdoor tennis courts plus four indoor pickleball courts. Through a public-private partnership, the Sportsplex and the city have agreed to a 30-year lease permitting the city to build the public park.
Ballad: 'COVID long haul is real, we are here to help'
Thousands in this region continue to cope with the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus months after their primary symptoms subsided, but many aren’t seeking available treatment, according to providers at Ballad Health System’s Center for Post-COVID Care. Ballad established the clinic in April 2021, just over a year...
History with Hayes: McClelland’s wobbly semifinal kick propelled Gate City to '97 title
Only six seconds elapsed from the clock as the climactic play unfolded. Yet, it probably seemed more like six minutes to the throng of fans rising to their feet at Gate City High School’s Legion Field on the chilly afternoon of Nov. 29, 1997. Prayers were said, breath was...
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Overcast with showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Gate City powers to another victory over Pioneers
GATE CITY, Va. – The Gate City Blue Devils entered the football season searching for their first winning record since 2014. Following Friday night’s performance at Legion Field, that prize is within sight. Behind 295 yards rushing, Gate City improved to 4-2 with a 28-14 win over the...
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Short week, no problem: E&H punishes Catawba for SAC win
EMORY, Va. – Beating an undefeated perennial powerhouse on the road in overtime during your first year within South Atlantic Conference play?. Meh, that was last week’s news. The new trend? Emory & Henry College has now moved on to winning conference tilts during short weeks. With Hurricane...
Old Smoky Distillery teams with athletes to promote brand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of the world’s best athletes, including a few Tennessee ones, are now investing in one of the most prominent brands in the Smokies. Ole Smoky Distillery is partnering with Patricof Co, a New York-based investment platform that makes investment recommendations for professional athletes. Several of its clients have invested their personal funds into the Gatlinburg-based moonshine company.
PREP ROUNDUP: Falcons rally from 13 down to stun Wise Central
AHS (3-3) trailed 26-13 with 3 ½ minutes to go. Honaker threw a TD pass to Caden Sheffield with 3:27 remaining and Reid made the PAT to bring the Falcons within 26-20. Honaker scored on a 6-yard run with 37 seconds remaining to knot the game and Reid calmly booted the extra point through the uprights.
