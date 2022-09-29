CWU Women's Rugby headed North for the first matchup of the year against the University of Victoria (UVIC) in Canada. The Vikings got the better of the 'Cats in a physical match with a final score of 12-27. "For the prep time we had, I was very pleased with the continuity and phase play we put together," CoachMatthew Ramirez said. "Seven Wildcats made their debut today, and to step up against a team like UVIC was a tall challenge that was handled very well by the young group."

