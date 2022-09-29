Read full article on original website
Related
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Fall to Vikes in Season Opener
CWU Women's Rugby headed North for the first matchup of the year against the University of Victoria (UVIC) in Canada. The Vikings got the better of the 'Cats in a physical match with a final score of 12-27. "For the prep time we had, I was very pleased with the continuity and phase play we put together," CoachMatthew Ramirez said. "Seven Wildcats made their debut today, and to step up against a team like UVIC was a tall challenge that was handled very well by the young group."
wildcatsports.com
Henderson Leads Wildcats to Explosive 45-17 Victory Over Greyhounds
PORTALES, N.M. - Tre'Jon Henderson continued to showcase his rushing prowess, exploding for 152 yards and three touchdowns as the Central Washington University football team throttled the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds 45-17. "I was very pleased with tonight's performance, and really happy with the group. Especially coming off of a bye week, I thought we operated well," Head Coach Chris Fisk said. "Travel is really tough - and the guys probably had as good a performance to start the game as we've seen."
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Capture First Conference Victory; Beat Saints 2-1
Box Score LACEY, Wash. - After giving up an early goal, the Central Washington University women's soccer team responded by scoring two of their own, beating the Saint Martin's Saints 2-1 on Saturday. "I'm very glad the girls were able to work together toward finding the win in the road....
Comments / 0