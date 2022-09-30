Read full article on original website
Check out the Penn State recruits on hand for the Northwestern game
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed several commits and recruits to Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Among the recruits was Jameial Lyons, a defensive lineman form Philadelphia, Juan Minaya, an offensive lineman from Paramus, NJ, Rodney Lora, a defensive lineman from Va., and Messiah Mickens, a freshman running back from Trinity.
Penn State’s Barney Amor named Big Ten special teams player of the week
For the first time this season, one of the best punters in college football — maybe the best through five weeks — was recognized by his conference. On Monday, Penn State’s Barney Amor was named the Big Ten’s special teams player of the week following his clinical performance in the Nittany Lions’ 17-7 win over Northwestern.
Red Land girls soccer battles to 1-1 draw against South Western
Red Land jumped out to an early lead but South Western answered as the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw Monday. Jordan Schwab netted a goal 18 minutes into the first half to give the Patriots an early lead. Hailey Drust picked up the assist on the tally. Early...
Penn State report card for Northwestern: Offensive issues overshadow quality efforts from ‘D’, special teams
Well, if Penn State was going to lay an egg on offense, it picked the right Big Ten team to do it against. James Franklin’s team is 5-0 but the Nittany Lions earned exactly zero style points for their 17-7 win over 1-4 Northwestern in the rain on Saturday.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Northwestern visitors, Sean Clifford, bye week questions
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting, the Nittany Lions’ first five games of the season and the bye week. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can...
Northwestern vs. Penn State: Live updates, key stats, news from Beaver Stadium
After a win over Central Michigan last week, No. 11 ranked Penn State welcomes Big Ten rival Northwestern to Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Follow along with updates and key stats, as kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. The Nittany Lions are rolling, currently on the precipice of a top-10 ranking....
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 17-7 win over Northwestern | Jones
The reads begin with the question I think most Penn State fans are asking today. And while it’s not one that you necessarily want to hear, neither does it disqualify ultimate glory:. 1. Is this Penn State team one of those that plays up and down to its competition?
No. 2 Field Hockey Suffers First Setback at No. 3 Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG – The second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team suffered their first loss of the season as No. 3 Shippensburg defeated the Warriors, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Robb Sports Complex. The Warriors drop to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in the PSAC East, while the...
Penn State running back Devyn Ford no longer with the team
The Nittany Lions are down another ball-carrier. Penn State running back Devyn Ford is no longer with the team, head coach James Franklin announced in his press conference after Saturday’s win over Northwestern. “He’s decided he wants to focus on academics and we wish him nothing but the best,”...
Former Central Dauphin standout Alyssa Thomas wins 2022 FIBA World Cup with Team USA
Team USA won its fourth consecutive championship with a dominant 83-61 win against China at the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia on Saturday. And one of Harrisburg’s very own, former Central Dauphin Rams standout, Alyssa Thomas— who played at the University of Maryland and is a current forward with the Connecticut Sun— was a part of that crew and brought home a gold medal.
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Ugly win
Others will say, “a win is a win,” and then rant. Penn State beat Northwestern, which makes every Penn State fan happy. How it won is another story. Penn State turned the ball over five times, four on fumbles. Sean Clifford wasn’t sharp at QB, finishing the day 10-20 for 140 yards and a first-quarter touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange.
Was he in? Twitter Reacts to Controversial 4th Down Ruling in Penn State-Northwestern Game
Penn State got a big and controversial stop early in the fourth quarter. With Penn State holding a 17-7 lead, Northwestern drove the ball to Penn State’s one and faced a fourth down. Even though a field goal would have made it a one-score game, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Voters guide; paranormal house; classic clock’s new home: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 61; Low: 47. Cloudy. Interstate 83 turmoil: More than 200 properties are impacted by the biggest infrastructure project to date in the Harrisburg region. But worries about fair compensation and finding affordable replacements to their homes and businesses are causing anxiety. Voters’ guide: The midterm election is just a...
Williams Grove event postponed for rain, not yet rescheduled
Tonight’s Williams Grove events have been postponed because of the weather in the Mechanicsburg area. Saturday’s finale of the 60th Champion Racing Oil National Open has been postponed due to the extensive rainfall as Hurricane Ian pushes further north along the east coast. Racing officials with the ‘World...
Smoke & Pickles Butcher Shop in Mechanicsburg is closing
A neighborhood butcher shop in Cumberland County that carved a niche with local, sustainable meats is closing. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop owner David T. Mills III announced on Sunday the Mechanicsburg shop and restaurant is permanently closing on Nov. 23.
Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance
Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian reach central Pa. How much rain did we get?
Over a period of three days, central Pennsylvania has received more than an inch of rain and more is on the way, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The remnants of Hurricane Ian brought showers to much of the state, beginning Friday night and continuing through Sunday night. Fortunately,...
Driver never hit brakes after killing central Pa. woman at N.J. car show, boyfriend says
A Carlisle woman killed by a speeding driver while on vacation in New Jersey will be laid to rest Monday. Lindsay “Linz” Kay Weakland had just graduated from Cumberland Valley High School and was vacationing in Wildwood, New Jersey with boyfriend Alper Balken, 20, on Sept. 24 when a car struck and killed her as she crossed a street.
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
