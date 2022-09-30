ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the Penn State recruits on hand for the Northwestern game

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff welcomed several commits and recruits to Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Among the recruits was Jameial Lyons, a defensive lineman form Philadelphia, Juan Minaya, an offensive lineman from Paramus, NJ, Rodney Lora, a defensive lineman from Va., and Messiah Mickens, a freshman running back from Trinity.
No. 2 Field Hockey Suffers First Setback at No. 3 Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG – The second-ranked East Stroudsburg University field hockey team suffered their first loss of the season as No. 3 Shippensburg defeated the Warriors, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Robb Sports Complex. The Warriors drop to 7-1 on the season and 1-1 in the PSAC East, while the...
Former Central Dauphin standout Alyssa Thomas wins 2022 FIBA World Cup with Team USA

Team USA won its fourth consecutive championship with a dominant 83-61 win against China at the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Sydney, Australia on Saturday. And one of Harrisburg’s very own, former Central Dauphin Rams standout, Alyssa Thomas— who played at the University of Maryland and is a current forward with the Connecticut Sun— was a part of that crew and brought home a gold medal.
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to Penn State’s Ugly win

Others will say, “a win is a win,” and then rant. Penn State beat Northwestern, which makes every Penn State fan happy. How it won is another story. Penn State turned the ball over five times, four on fumbles. Sean Clifford wasn’t sharp at QB, finishing the day 10-20 for 140 yards and a first-quarter touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange.
Missing Person Found After State College Police Seek Assistance

Update, October 3, 6 a.m.: State College Police alerted the community on social media that the man returned on his own. Original story: The State College Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old male. He was last seen in the Westerly Parkway and Blue Course...
Hospitality Industry Serves up Happy Valley

Every day in the kitchens of local restaurants, chefs and cooks sharpen their knives and serve up creations that make life that much tastier for those who work and play in Centre County. In hotels, concierges greet the growing number of people who come to stay and see what this area has to offer, all year long. In the establishments that are part of the fabric of this town, servers greet customers with a smile, and bartenders shake and stir specialty drinks made with an ever-increasing number of local products.
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident

DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
