Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
MU football target Brix is inspired by Seahawks starting center Blythe
Growing up in Iowa, Grant Brix found a fandom for Seattle Seahawks’ center Austin Blythe. Blythe, a former offensive lineman at Iowa, sat down with Brix at a post-prom event for Williamsburg High School earlier this year, and while the two could’ve spouted off on football, Blythe and Brix talked life.
Penn State holds impressive spot in USA TODAY Sports FBS re-rank 1-131
Penn State continues to gain national respect after starting off another season with a 5-0 record, but the Nittany Lions actually dropped in the latest re-ranking of all 131 FBS teams from Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports. Myerberg dropped the Nittany Lions one spot in this week’s updated re-rank, but Penn State is still in good company. Myerberg’s dropped Penn State from No. 6 to No. 7 this week, mostly because Oklahoma State made a nice move up into the top 10 this week with a solid road win at Baylor. Oklahoma State, the highest-ranked team in the Big 12,...
'Totally selfless': Northwest boys soccer's Garrett Baughman is a top goal scorer and more
His position on the pitch can change at any time. His ability to score always remains constant. That's what makes Northwest High School senior soccer player Garrett Baughman even more dangerous than his numbers indicate. Baughman ranks in the top eight in the state in Division II for goals scored with 17. Baughman has scored 31 goals for his career all while doing whatever is asked of him. ...
Comments / 0