Opelousas man convicted for multiple violent offenses

St. Landry District Attorney Chad Pitre announced a successful jury trial of the suspect connected to the domestic battery and stabbing of an Opelousas woman in February of 2019.

After several hours of deliberating, Brandon J. Smith, Sr., 31, of New Iberia, was found guilty of aggravated second degree battery; aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. According to the District Attorney, Smith has an extensive criminal background and was featured on the Crime of the Week in March.

Smith was arrested on May, 9, 2019 by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for assaulting, attacking and threatening to kill his girlfriend. Additionally, Smith was arrested on false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, carrying of firearm by convicted felon, registration of sex offenders and child predators.

In addition, criminal jury verdicts now require a unanimous decision from all 12 jurors, raising the burden on the state.

Smith will be sentenced on October 13, 2022 before District Judge Gerard Caswell.