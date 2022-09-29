Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. Due to a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, Gila Regional Medical Center has received a new 2021 F-550 ambulance. The new unit will provide patients throughout Grant County with better quality care and a more comfortable ride. In addition, the federal funding will purchase new heart monitors and other important equipment that allow EMT’s to serve the community.

SILVER CITY, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO