Local News: October 3rd, 2022
Here’s a look at some local news brought to you by Silver City Radio. Due to a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, Gila Regional Medical Center has received a new 2021 F-550 ambulance. The new unit will provide patients throughout Grant County with better quality care and a more comfortable ride. In addition, the federal funding will purchase new heart monitors and other important equipment that allow EMT’s to serve the community.
