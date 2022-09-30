Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Field hockey ties Sturgis East 1-1
(Oct. 3, 2022) The field hockey team battled back from a one-goal deficit at halftime of Friday’s game against Sturgis East and scored once in the third quarter to force a 1-1 tie. “It was good to come back and score but we’ve got to start off with our...
Inquirer and Mirror
Golf beats Nauset in tight match
(Oct. 3, 2022) For the second time this season, the golf team’s matchup against Nauset was so tight it came down to the alternates, but this time the Whalers came away with a one-stroke victory Friday at The Captains Golf Course in Brewster. Because it was a non-league match,...
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball beats Nauset in straight sets
(Oct. 1, 2022) The volleyball team finished off another win in straight sets Friday, beating Nauset 3-0 on the road to move to 7-0 on the season. The Whalers prevailed 25-8, 25-9 and 25-16. While the tighter margin in the third set at first glance might indicate a late letdown, head coach Andrew Viselli said it was actuall a case of both teams improving as the match progressed.
Inquirer and Mirror
Francis W. Pease, 99
Francis W. Pease, 99, of Nantucket, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at home. Service information is not yet available.
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Half-Marathon
The new 13.1-mile course is one of the most scenic on the East Coast. Runners will experience Nantucket’s autumn beauty in all its splendor, including tree-lined bike paths, quiet neighborhood streets and winding dirt roads with ocean views. The race starts and ends at Bartlett’s Ocean View Farm and travels through the Nantucket Land Bank’s Smooth Hummocks Coastal Preserve. For more information, visit www.nantuckethalfmarathon.com.
capecod.com
Barnstable to Hold Lottery For Closed Marina Waitlists
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Harbormaster’s Office has announced it will hold a lottery drawing for some currently closed marina waitlists. Individuals will be able to purchase a $15 ticket through a link provided by the town for their chance to be added to the waitlist they select. If...
yesterdaysisland.com
True Story of How Deer Got to Nantucket
Director of Research & Education at the Linda Loring Nature Foundation. If you ask anyone around the town of Nantucket how the deer came to the island, you may have some variety of answers, but generally “they swam” and “they were brought here” will be the primary responses. There is a local legend or old wives’ tale that states that our current population of more than 2,000 animals are descended from just three deer.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferries canceled and diverted
Wind over the next two days could cause diversions and cancellations of ferries, according to a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority. Already, some crossings of the MV Governor have been canceled and ferries between Oak Bluffs and Woods Hole have been diverted to Vineyard Haven, according to emails issued by the SSA.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
What a wonderful, fish-filled week it has been. The Fall Run is well underway and it shows. Striped bass are exploding on all types of bait from the Cape Cod Canal to Chatham. Albies are pushing west, but still feeding heavily during the early morning hours. Bluefish are hanging around in Buzzards Bay, and lastly, StriperFest 2022 was a huge success! Thanks a bunch to all you Cape locals that came out to spend the day.
Man dies after I-95 rollover crash
The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Exit 13 in Foxboro.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island
This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
Driver killed in fiery crash along Rt. 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person was killed in a fiery crash along Route 24 in West Bridgwater early Friday morning. The crash happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24 near Route 106, according to Massachusetts State Police. The car involved burst into flames and...
1 killed, 1 hurt in Route 24 crash
Massachusetts State Police responded to a deadly single-car crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning.
ABC6.com
Brockton woman killed in fiery crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Brockton woman was killed in a fiery crash in West Bridgewater early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Route 24 north. Investigators said a 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound at a high rate of...
nerej.com
Bozzuto Construction celebrates topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills
Plymouth, MA Bozzuto Construction Company (BCC) celebrated the topping-out for the Rowen at the Pinehills. The Rowen, constructed in partnership with New England Development, Bozzuto Development, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and ICON Architecture, is a 178-unit multifamily development that will deliver in spring 2023. Members of the project team joined...
Mass. State Police investigating serious crash in Foxboro
FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a serious crash that happened in Foxboro early Sunday morning. Just before 3:30 am., troopers and other emergency personnel responded to a crash on I-95 North in the area of Exit 13, according to police. When first responders arrived, they found the SUV had rolled over. […]
Inquirer and Mirror
Dog alerts owner to fire in home under construction
(Oct. 2, 2022) When a fire broke out early Saturday morning at Richard Phillips’ nearly-completed home on East Tristram Avenue, he was asleep in the nearby beach house. His dog Noelle was by his side. “Luckily, not just for me, for a lot of people, my dog somehow sensed...
theweektoday.com
Rochester chief saved through program he implemented
ROCHESTER – When people call 911 in an emergency, they often have to rely on heroic strangers to come to their aid. But when Rochester Fire Chief Scott Weigel suffered a severe cardiac incident in his home, he didn’t call on strangers. He called on his friends, family and coworkers, people he had personally trained to deal with situations like the one he was in.
capecoddaily.com
Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable
WEST BARBSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly crashing through a garage of a house in West Barnstable. Firefighters responded to a Holway Drive residence around 4 PM Friday to find the vehicle in a precarious state out the rear of the garage. The driver was out but crews had […] The post Car crashes through garage in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
