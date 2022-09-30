Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Sam Bankman-Fried's flirtation with Elon Musk and Twitter
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried backed off helping Elon Musk acquire Twitter, after a phone call with the Tesla and SpaceX founder, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The call, previously unreported, is a missing link to last week's court filing, in which Musk's text messages suggested that he had brushed off Bankman-Fried's interest.
Stadia shutdown shows Google's struggle to innovate
Google is increasingly looking like a giant that has a hard time innovating. Driving the news: Google's decision to shut down Stadia, its three-year-old cloud-based gaming service, marks the company's latest failure to turn a technical breakthrough into a growing business. Stadia offered instant-on game play without downloads, a nice...
Axios
Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0