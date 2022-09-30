Read full article on original website
NWS: September was wettest month ever recorded in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought a record-making amount of rain to Orlando, according to the National Weather Service. "An already wet pattern during September combined with the unprecedented rainfall from Ian to produce record-setting rainfall for portions of the area. For Orlando, it was not only the wettest September, but also the wettest month ever on record for this site," NWS Melbourne stated.
Central Florida leaders update residents on Hurricane Ian recovery
Above: FPL update Central Florida residents on power restoration efforts from Daytona Beach Speedway on Sunday. Central Florida leaders are updating residents on recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian on Sunday. Seminole County officials spoke at 10 a.m. Watch the full press conference below.
St. Cloud's rapidly rising floodwaters force residents to evacuate neighborhoods
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Four days after Hurricane Ian made landfall, more people in Osceola County have been leaving their homes because floodwater levels are going up quickly. First responders have been working since Sunday morning to help people get out through flooded streets. Roads were closed in St....
Aerial video shows wrath of Hurricane Ian on Daytona Beach shores
Aerial video shows devastation on Daytona Beach, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. From the skies Friday afternoon, video shows widespread beach erosion and wind damage. Winds ripped roofing and shingles off of shopping centers and hotels, and sea walls collapsed into the beach. Watch aerial video in the...
Water continues to creep higher in Seminole County neighborhoods
Fla. — Boats are the only way for people in some Seminole County neighborhoods to get to and from their homes. The water is still too deep, and they worry it will get deeper. North Jungle Road at Crossover Lane in Geneva is the one spot of dry...
Flooding continues to increase in areas of Seminole County after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders say 2,000 homes have damage from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. That's 100 additional homes in just the last 24 hours. Officials in Seminole County say flooding is still a big issue. They say thankfully, in some areas, the water is going down, but in others areas, like the Downtown Sanford Riverwalk, the water is still rising.
Police: 2 utility workers injured in Volusia County while working to restore power
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach utility worker was critically injured Sunday while working to restore power in the Venetian Bay area. Another power company employee was also hurt. According to police, the two were in the area of North Airport Road and Casello Drive, working on...
When schools in Central Florida are planning to reopen after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a powerful storm and school districts are assessing damage to campuses. Schools have started to release dates for reopening and resuming classes after the hurricane. WESH 2 will update this article as more schools adjust plans. Marion County. Officials announced Marion County Schools campuses would...
Orlando continues to ask residents, businesses to limit water usage
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando, a water main break and several overwhelmed lift stations are causing serious problems. It is not a boil-water notice. The city is begging people to severely cut back on how much water they use...
Central Florida counties working to clean up debris after Hurricane Ian
Counties across Central Florida have started the process of cleaning up debris after Hurricane Ian. Find information on the cleanup in different counties below:. According to Sumter County officials, the county plans to start debris removal on Oct. 3 and conclude on Friday, Oct. 14. They ask that residents place...
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
Skydiver dead after parachute malfunction in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — A skydiver died Monday in DeLand, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story.
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
Volusia County residents facing damage to homes from flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Days after Ian’s departure, families are still dealing with flooding impacts. Volusia County has seen historic rainfall due to Hurricane Ian. Days after Ian left, high water remains in the Colony In the Wood subdivision in Port Orange. There are 383 homes here in...
Seminole County officials say Lake Monroe will crest soon
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management held a news conference from the Emergency Operations Center at 3:30 p.m. Monday to discuss historic flooding levels in the county. A major area of concern for emergency managers is Lake Monroe which is forecast to crest later...
Rising waters in St. Cloud causing concern for residents
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Days after Hurricane Ian, some people in Osceola County are still bracing for rising flood waters. For days, the Blackberry Creek neighborhood in St. Cloud has been more of a lake, enjoyed more by fish and birds than people. “I’ve been over here since 1999,"...
First responders rescue over 1,000 Orange County residents during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — About 1,700 people were rescued in Orange County after Hurricane Ian swept through neighborhoods. Local leaders met some of the first responders to learn what it took to save lives. "We know that we're going to have a long road to recovery ahead of us,"...
Osceola County leaders warn residents of continued flooding impacts
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Osceola County experiences flooding from Hurricane Ian. Osceola County gave an update Sunday on hurricane recovery efforts. The county has been working on flood models with assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District. According to county...
Osceola County issues mandatory evacuation for Good Samaritan Village
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Good Samaritan Village, officials with Osceola County announced Friday afternoon. County officials say residents are refusing to leave the community, putting themselves and their potential rescuers at risk. Above video: Flooding extensive in Lake Davis area. "After consulting...
Orange County mayor discusses storm recovery efforts
Orange County mayor Jerry Demings addressed residents Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. about the status of recovery efforts in the county following the impact of Hurricane Ian. Alongside Demings was Chief Lauraleigh Avery, who is the director of the Orange County Office of Emergency Management. Danny Banks, director of public safety for Orange County government, plus representatives from FEMA and local power companies, were also there.
