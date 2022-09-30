ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

NWS: September was wettest month ever recorded in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought a record-making amount of rain to Orlando, according to the National Weather Service. "An already wet pattern during September combined with the unprecedented rainfall from Ian to produce record-setting rainfall for portions of the area. For Orlando, it was not only the wettest September, but also the wettest month ever on record for this site," NWS Melbourne stated.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Aerial video shows wrath of Hurricane Ian on Daytona Beach shores

Aerial video shows devastation on Daytona Beach, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian. From the skies Friday afternoon, video shows widespread beach erosion and wind damage. Winds ripped roofing and shingles off of shopping centers and hotels, and sea walls collapsed into the beach. Watch aerial video in the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
WESH

Flooding continues to increase in areas of Seminole County after Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County leaders say 2,000 homes have damage from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. That's 100 additional homes in just the last 24 hours. Officials in Seminole County say flooding is still a big issue. They say thankfully, in some areas, the water is going down, but in others areas, like the Downtown Sanford Riverwalk, the water is still rising.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

When schools in Central Florida are planning to reopen after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a powerful storm and school districts are assessing damage to campuses. Schools have started to release dates for reopening and resuming classes after the hurricane. WESH 2 will update this article as more schools adjust plans. Marion County. Officials announced Marion County Schools campuses would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Greater Orlando#Business Industry#Linus Business#Hurricane Ian#Goaa#Oia
WESH

Orlando continues to ask residents, businesses to limit water usage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando, a water main break and several overwhelmed lift stations are causing serious problems. It is not a boil-water notice. The city is begging people to severely cut back on how much water they use...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Skydiver dead after parachute malfunction in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — A skydiver died Monday in DeLand, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story.
DELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WESH

Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Volusia County residents facing damage to homes from flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Days after Ian’s departure, families are still dealing with flooding impacts. Volusia County has seen historic rainfall due to Hurricane Ian. Days after Ian left, high water remains in the Colony In the Wood subdivision in Port Orange. There are 383 homes here in...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Seminole County officials say Lake Monroe will crest soon

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management held a news conference from the Emergency Operations Center at 3:30 p.m. Monday to discuss historic flooding levels in the county. A major area of concern for emergency managers is Lake Monroe which is forecast to crest later...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Rising waters in St. Cloud causing concern for residents

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Days after Hurricane Ian, some people in Osceola County are still bracing for rising flood waters. For days, the Blackberry Creek neighborhood in St. Cloud has been more of a lake, enjoyed more by fish and birds than people. “I’ve been over here since 1999,"...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
WESH

Osceola County leaders warn residents of continued flooding impacts

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Above: Osceola County experiences flooding from Hurricane Ian. Osceola County gave an update Sunday on hurricane recovery efforts. The county has been working on flood models with assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District. According to county...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Osceola County issues mandatory evacuation for Good Samaritan Village

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Good Samaritan Village, officials with Osceola County announced Friday afternoon. County officials say residents are refusing to leave the community, putting themselves and their potential rescuers at risk. Above video: Flooding extensive in Lake Davis area. "After consulting...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County mayor discusses storm recovery efforts

Orange County mayor Jerry Demings addressed residents Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. about the status of recovery efforts in the county following the impact of Hurricane Ian. Alongside Demings was Chief Lauraleigh Avery, who is the director of the Orange County Office of Emergency Management. Danny Banks, director of public safety for Orange County government, plus representatives from FEMA and local power companies, were also there.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy