WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Powerball ‘First Millionaire of the Year’ promo winners selected
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Mississippi Lottery insider was randomly selected in Monday’s final drawing to win an expenses-paid trip to New York City and a chance to become Powerball’s® First Millionaire of the Year™. The promotion, which ran from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, featured...
Gov. Reeves declares October to be Civics Awareness Month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves declared October to be Civics Awareness Month. The governor made the announcement on his Twitter account Saturday morning. “We have a duty to pass on the American Experiment to the next generation,” Gov. Reeves tweeted. The governor says, “only through the proper...
Wonderful fall weather, but still a risk of fire weather
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had a beautiful week and that is going to continue for the weekend as well. Sunshine is going to persist as there won’t be a cloud in the sky so go out and enjoy this beautiful weather. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for the day today with lows dropping into the upper 40s later tonight. Winds across the area will be a little breezy as we could see winds from 10-15 mph, this has prompted a limited threat of wildfire conditions so please head local burn bans.
Week six of Football Friday final scores
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Final scores from East Mississippi and West Alabama after week six of Football Friday.
Expert says there aren’t enough people to fill the large number of open jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Employers across the country are having trouble hiring right now. Even with plenty of jobs and positions available, the unemployment rate remains low. The latest reporting from the Alabama Department of Labor shows a 2.6% unemployment rate. Most people have jobs, yet positions remain unfilled. “There’s...
SNAP benefits, income guidelines increase due to inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their benefits beginning October 1. Income eligibility guidelines have also been adjusted due to inflation, the Mississippi Department of Human Services says. USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions, and income eligibility...
