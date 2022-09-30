Read full article on original website
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
Scientists Study Simulations Show Concerning Findings for Future Hurricanes
A recent study discovered concerning findings in a specific region in the United States using over 35,000 computer simulations of storm tracks evolution. The study urged communities to achieve resilience to the impact of storms and hurricanes, highlighting the significance of reducing human-caused emissions. According to AccuWeather, the 35,000 computer...
Rising Ozone Pollution is a Silent Threat to Pollination and Plants' Health [Research]
New research revealed that rising levels of zone pollution could interrupt the pollination process of plants and animals. The excess ground-level zero ozone is seen to damage the flowering plants' patterns, flower blooms, and plant foliage. According to the US Forest Service (USDA), it explained that pollination is an important...
Fascinating Study Finds First Evidence of Lasting Social Relationships of Chimpanzees and Gorillas in Wild
Researchers discovered the first evidence of a social relationship between chimpanzees and gorillas after a long-term study. The research noted and documented the lasting social relationship between chimpanzees and gorillas that was said to persist over the years and in different contexts. Scientists from Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, the...
New Supercontinent "Amasia" Will Form in 200 Million Years, Pacific Ocean Will Close —Simulation Shows
In a computer simulation, a research team predicted that in 200 million years, all of the continents of the world will coalesce into one single new supercontinent known as "Amasia." According to new research from Curtin University, Amasia is most likely to form when the Pacific Ocean, the oldest among oceans, closes in 200 to 300 million years.
Ancient Armored Worm That Scuttled Along the Ocean is Ancestor to Three Animal Groups
A stubbly shelled worm that scurried through marine corals 518 million years back, is the progenitor of three aquaculture industry taxa that inhabit quite a different lifestyle presently, according to latest research. This gives fresh insights concerning the development of various creatures at the period. Predecessor of Three Animal Groups.
Elon Musk's Neuralink Faces Allegations of Animal Abuse Over Monkey Experiments
Numerous graphic images of monkeys from Elon Musk's Neuralink WON'T be made public, as the brain implant company refutes claims of abuse made by an animal rights organization. Elon Musk's Neuralink is involved in a legal dispute with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine over publishing multiple photographs showing monkeys participating in "painful tests."
The Vredefort Crater: Africa’s Largest on Earth from 2 Billion Years Age
(Photo : Photo credit should read SANTIAGO VALLEJO/AFP via Getty Images) The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the world's biggest of its sort, stretching up to 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from edge to edge. Trekking continuously through one corner to the next could require around roughly three days.
Sphagnum Moss Found to Drastically Slow Down Rainwater Runoff in Peak District ‘Outdoor Laboratory’ Study
Researchers discovered that a "superhero" moss can significantly reduce the risk and severity of flooding for communities living downstream. Scientists from the conservation organization Moors for the Future Partnership discovered that planting sphagnum moss in upland areas could dramatically slow the rate at which water runs off the hillsides, preventing river catchments from being inundated with water downstream.
