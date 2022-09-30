ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Dine and Dish: Country Fare Cafe in southeast Fresno

By Dale Yurong via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sQpCL_0iFzPpXN00

"My husband, his mother started when they lived in Mexico. She sold food outside of her home."

Jose Valadez serves up some of those same recipes at Country Fare Cafe on Belmont near Maple in southeast Fresno.

"He loves the fact that people come because they love his food," says owner Teresa Valadez. "That's what makes him want to get up in the morning."

In December, Teresa and Jose Valadez will celebrate 30 years in business.

"I'm very proud of my parents," says their daughter, Veronica. "When I walk around Fresno and people point at me, they call me 'Country Fare' and that's because of my parents."

Jose first had us try his chorizo bean dip.

Everything on the menu draws rave reviews.

Veronica Valadez once asked her dad to use flour tortillas to make her nachos.

The dish has become very popular.

"Flour tortillas, that's something special," she said. "You don't find them at very many places."

It's hard to find these kinds of prices.

The chicken enchilada combination plate was Thursday's special and it sells for $9.60.

As you might imagine, this popular place can get packed.

"People are standing here down the hall," Teresa said. "Outside. Some wait in their cars."

As for the unique name? Thirty years ago, they bought a place that served biscuits, gravy and fried chicken.

FRESNO, CA
