Learning losses during the pandemic showing up in latest standardized test results
Educators say the results of standardized tests given last spring to elementary and secondary school students in Massachusetts underscore the amount of lost learning during the pandemic. The 2022 MCAS math and science scores improved from 2021 results. But English language arts scores declined. Overall, state education officials said, the...
‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont
Tiny homes, rehabilitated rentals, investment properties and counterproductive tax structures were all on the agenda at a town hall this week. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Every bit helps’: Lawmakers, advocates strategize on affordable housing in southeastern Vermont.
Bill Schubart: It’s time for a four-year term for governor and legislators
Vermont and New Hampshire are the only remaining states in the nation that still have a two-year term for governor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: It’s time for a four-year term for governor and legislators.
Vermont’s retail cannabis market is open for business
Three retail cannabis shops have opened their doors to recreational users.
NECN
Legal Recreational Marijuana Goes on Sale in Vermont
These 8 Incredible Vermont Scenic Drives Are Beautiful Any Time of Year
Fuel your wanderlust with a trip along Vermont’s most scenic drives that pass charming New England towns and jaw-dropping mountain and forest views. With routes that cross every corner of the state, opting to take a road trip down some of Vermont’s most scenic byways is one of the best ways to experience all this little state has to offer. Like Vermont’s rolling Green Mountains, a 250-mile long mountain range brimming with outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain biking. And as one of the U.S.’s oldest states, history buffs can plan their Vermont road trip around exploring the state’s old covered bridges, quaint small towns, and historic battle sites dating back to the Revolutionary War.
NY Labor Commissioner announces 10-year phase-in of 40-hour farm laborer work week
Late on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul’s Labor Commissioner issued an order to phase in a 40-hour work week for farm laborers by 2032. The plan, recommended by a wage board, has sparked backlash from farmers and some Republican elected officials who say it will severely harm New York’s farming industry.
Addison Independent
Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature
For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales
New York 45th district Senate candidate Jean Lapper discusses campaign
In late July, Queensbury Democrat Jean Lapper announced she would challenge Republican New York state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district. Lapper, a CPA by trade who has never held elective office, has been campaigning across the district, which extends across much of the north and northeastern section of New York. During a recent stop in Plattsburgh, Lapper spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about what issues she’s hearing about from residents.
Vermont deer hunting season begins
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Burlington...
Medicare Advantage is not the way to go
In reading about Medicare Advantage I must agree that it is not the way to go! I worked for the state of Vermont for many years working with people with disabilities but I would never want anything less than the best. Never Medicare Advantage! Please fight for what is best for all!
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Debate between Democratic, Republican candidates for Vermont governor shows contrast in governing philosophy
The two major party candidates for Vermont governor debated in Burlington Wednesday evening. While the candidates were, for the most part, cordial, they displayed sharp contrasts in their governing philosophy. Online investigative newspaper VTDigger brought incumbent Republican Phil Scott and his Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel together as part of a...
With 26,000 shots given out, Vermont’s Omicron booster rollout trails previous campaigns
About 26,000 Vermonters have gotten the Omicron booster, putting the state on a slower pace than previous booster campaigns, according to data from the state Department of Health. Vermont pharmacies, health providers and walk-in clinics began offering the booster, also called the bivalent vaccine, to the general population three weeks...
Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana
As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington
Three retail cannabis shops were expected to open Saturday, the first day permitted by state law, including Ceres Collaborative in Burlington. One customer said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to be first in line. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
Gov. Sununu announces deployment of New Hampshire National Guard members to southern US border
CONCORD, N.H. — More than 160 soldiers from the New Hampshire National Guard are being deployed to the U.S. border with Mexico, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Monday. The governor said the move is in a response to a federal mobilization order from the Department of Defense. Sununu said the...
Mills announced $5.1 million in grants to be given to Maine families caring for a family member
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Wednesday a $5.1 million initiative that will provide grants of up to $2,000 to Maine families caring for a family member at home. The two-year pilot program begins on Monday. Through it -- family caregivers may receive grants to help them access respite...
