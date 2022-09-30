ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

NECN

Legal Recreational Marijuana Goes on Sale in Vermont

Vermont this weekend became the latest state in New England where people can legally buy marijuana in stores. Recreational marijuana was legalized in the Green Mountain State in October 2020, after Gov. Phil Scott let a bill become law without his signature, but retail sales began Saturday. The drug was already approved for medical use.
VERMONT STATE
territorysupply.com

These 8 Incredible Vermont Scenic Drives Are Beautiful Any Time of Year

Fuel your wanderlust with a trip along Vermont’s most scenic drives that pass charming New England towns and jaw-dropping mountain and forest views. With routes that cross every corner of the state, opting to take a road trip down some of Vermont’s most scenic byways is one of the best ways to experience all this little state has to offer. Like Vermont’s rolling Green Mountains, a 250-mile long mountain range brimming with outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and mountain biking. And as one of the U.S.’s oldest states, history buffs can plan their Vermont road trip around exploring the state’s old covered bridges, quaint small towns, and historic battle sites dating back to the Revolutionary War.
VERMONT STATE
Addison Independent

Bristol couple both run for Vermont legislature

For the past three decades, Lloyd and Lynn Dike have enjoyed doing things together. The Bristol couple’s shared interests include square-dancing, spending time with their six grandchildren, and, now, running for public office. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to...
BRISTOL, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales

Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
wamc.org

New York 45th district Senate candidate Jean Lapper discusses campaign

In late July, Queensbury Democrat Jean Lapper announced she would challenge Republican New York state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district. Lapper, a CPA by trade who has never held elective office, has been campaigning across the district, which extends across much of the north and northeastern section of New York. During a recent stop in Plattsburgh, Lapper spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about what issues she’s hearing about from residents.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WCAX

Vermont deer hunting season begins

Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel.
VTDigger

Medicare Advantage is not the way to go

In reading about Medicare Advantage I must agree that it is not the way to go! I worked for the state of Vermont for many years working with people with disabilities but I would never want anything less than the best. Never Medicare Advantage! Please fight for what is best for all!
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Debate between Democratic, Republican candidates for Vermont governor shows contrast in governing philosophy

The two major party candidates for Vermont governor debated in Burlington Wednesday evening. While the candidates were, for the most part, cordial, they displayed sharp contrasts in their governing philosophy. Online investigative newspaper VTDigger brought incumbent Republican Phil Scott and his Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel together as part of a...
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open on Saturday. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet. As happened with the rollout of recreational marijuana sales in other states and in Canada, Vermont’s inaugural weekend will be “more of a soft opening,” as more product manufacturers and testing facilities come online and as more people harvest the plant, said James Pepper, chair of the state Cannabis Control Board. Vermont will join 14 other states with legal adult-use cannabis sales, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. Four other states — Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia — and Washington, D.C., have legalized the use of recreational marijuana, but sales haven’t started there yet.
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH

