Tulsa, OK

Oral Roberts University soccer captain killed in fiery crash caused by drunk driver

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

An Oral Roberts University soccer team captain died in a fiery crash caused by a drunk driver in Oklahoma on Wednesday night, police said.

Eugene Quaynor, a transfer graduate student from Ghana, was stopped at a red light in Tulsa when he was rear-ended by a drunk driver at about 10:20 p.m., authorities said.

Quaynor’s Nissan sedan was pushed through the intersection and spun around before hitting a retaining wall and catching fire, according to the Tulsa Police Department .

Bystanders attempted to pull Quaynor from the wreckage, smashing his windows with rocks in an attempt to free him. But they were unable to reach him due to the growing flames, cops said.

Quaynor was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The drunk driver was trying to flee the scene when EMS responded, but they held him there until officers arrived on the scene.

Police said the unnamed driver was “unsteady on his feet, unable to walk, and appeared to be severely intoxicated,” and was taken to an area hospital after the crash.

Eugene Quaynor, a transfer graduate student from Ghana, was rear-ended by a drunk driver late at night in Oklahoma.
Oral Roberts University
Police say the car crash was caused by a drunk driver.
Tulsa Police Department/Facebook
According to police, bystanders attempted to pull Quaynor from the wreckage, but were not able to reach him due to the growing fire.
Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

Charges against him are pending, cops said.

“We are deeply saddened at the passing of Oral Roberts University student Eugene Quaynor ,” the school said in a statement .

“Eugene was from Ghana and a beloved member of the ORU men’s soccer team. He was a team captain and known for his captivating smile. Eugene’s presence is missed.”

