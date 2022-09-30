Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
FOX Sports
Should Dak Prescott freak out over his starting job with Cooper Rush's success? | What's Wright?
Cooper Rush has led the Dallas Cowboys to three straight wins and four of his own dating back to their Week 8 regular season win against the Minnesota Vikings last season. However, Dak Prescott is on track to return from thumb surgery as soon as Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, putting the Cowboys in a difficult situation at the QB spot. Does this mean panic time for Dak with Rush's success? Watch as Nick Wright explains why Dak will return as the Cowboys' starting QB.
FOX Sports
Bills finally win a close game, Lamar Jackson mostly to blame for loss | What's Wright?
The Buffalo Bills came from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a game-winning chip shot field goal as time expired with a 23-20. final score. Josh Allen led his team to a close game victory despite the Bills recently struggling in this area, while Lamar Jackson's squad was shut out in the second half. Head Coach John Harbaugh also opted to go for it on fourth and goal instead of attempting a field goal. However, Nick Wright says that Buffalo has shown they are not an 'unstoppable juggernaut' and shares what this close game means for both teams.
FOX Sports
Nick Wright: "Lamar Jackson is responsible for Ravens Week 4 loss vs. Bills" | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright discusses Lamar Jackson's play in Baltimore's Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Nick states "Lamar Jackson cost them that game with his play in the second half."
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Gives Reason for Choosing Miami Over Jets
The star receiver discussed the near-trade ahead of Miami’s Week 5 matchup against New York.
FOX Sports
Is Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat with Broncos slow start? | THE HERD
Nathaniel Hackett continues to struggle this season. The Denver Broncos fell to AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders 32-23 in Week 4 and fall to 2-2. Russell Wilson and company were held under 300 yards. Does this mean Hackett is officially on the hot seat? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
FOX Sports
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf this past Thursday against Cincinnati, and on Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tagovailoa will miss Miami's Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes bests Tom Brady, Chiefs redeemed in Week 4 | What's Wright?
Nick Wright celebrated after Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs rode in to Tampa Bay and embarrassed the Buccaneers in a way they haven't been embarrassed since before the arrival of Tom Brady. This win pushes Nick to call for everyone to admit Mahomes looks like the best QB in the league, not Brady, or Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers. Watch as he shares he biggest takeaways from the game.
FOX Sports
Kamara inactive for Saints in London game against Vikings
LONDON (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara is inactive for New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday because of a rib injury. Kamara had earlier been listed as questionable but participated in practice this week. Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Chargers-Browns, pick
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in an NFL Week 5 AFC showdown. The Chargers are coming off a 34-24 win over the Texans in Week 4. The Browns, on the other hand, fell to the Falcons 23-20. Both squads enter this matchup at...
FOX Sports
Should Harbaugh, Ravens have gone for it on fourth down vs. Bills?
If you were to ask a Ravens fan about their team's record, they'd likely tell you the squad should be 4-0. The flock — guided by its acrobatic QB Lamar Jackson — comfortably breezed past the two teams it's collected wins against through Week 4: the New York Jets and New England Patriots. And it dominated its other two affairs as well, against the Miami Dolphins and this past Sunday vs. Buffalo.
FOX Sports
Packers beat Patriots in overtime, but Aaron Rodgers' trust issues remain
It's not hard to see: Aaron Rodgers still isn't comfortable. Green Bay hung on for a 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field, but it was stressful. The Patriots were operating with their third-string rookie quarterback after Brian Hoyer exited the game with a concussion. Bailey Zappe took the reins and helped the team to 21 more points, at times even looking more at ease than his veteran counterpart.
FOX Sports
Better team: Ohio State or Alabama? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew answers fan the most popular fan question
Better team: The Ohio State Buckeyes or Alabama Crimson Tide? The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew answers fan the most popular fan question from a Twitter poll.
FOX Sports
Zach Wilson's season debut results in Week 4 win for Jets | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton is starting off this week celebrating after his New York Jets and the New York Giants both add another win to their season in Week 4. The Jets survived the debut of Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who's 2 interceptions helped them achieve a comeback victory. Mark Schlereth also shares his thoughts on Robert Saleh as a coach, and elicits a dubious response from Craig as a result.
NFL・
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Bettors strike back at sportsbooks, win big on Chiefs, more
The highest-profile game on the NFL Week 4 odds board was, without a doubt, the Kansas City Chiefs at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was a Pros vs. Joes matchup, with sharp play coming in throughout the week on Tampa Bay, helping move the Bucs from as much as 3-point underdogs to 2-point favorites at home.
FOX Sports
Broncos, Falcons battling injuries to star RBs Williams, Patterson
Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday ahead...
FOX Sports
'This is exciting for the Giants' — Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis on Saquon Barkely's performance
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the New York Giants victory over the Chicago Bears. They commented on Saquon Barkley's career-high in carries and his incredible performance. They can't wait to see what Brian Daboll does with Barkley in the rest of the season.
FOX Sports
Eagles, Bills, Chiefs lead Bucky Brooks' Top 10 NFL teams
The Eagles continue to fly high, showing the league they can win through the air or on the ground with a bruising victory over the Jaguars in a Philly downpour. Following the Eagles closely are the Bills, who had to rally to beat the Ravens, and the Chiefs, who jumped all over the Bucs.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Cooper Rush does it again for Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 | THE CARTON SHOW
Everyone is waiting for Cooper Rush to slip up, but the back up quarterback continues to come through for the Dallas Cowboys, most recently in their win over the Washington Commanders. Craig Carton shares his biggest takeaways from the Cowboys Week 4 win, bringing them to a 3-1 record.
FOX Sports
Which college football team is most under-appreciated? The 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew makes their picks
The "Big Noon Kickoff" crew makes their picks for the most under-appreciated college football teams in the country right now. The Kansas Jayhawks, Florida State Seminoles, Minnesota Golden Gophers, and UCLA Bruins are all discussed.
