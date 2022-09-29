ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Things to Watch: Aztecs at Boise State

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

San Diego State has had more success than most schools on Boise State’s blue turf, winning two of the three games played there since the teams first met in 2012.

The Broncos have lost just eight of the other 59 games played on The Blue during that time span.

So how does this matchup shape up?

Both teams have had their ups and downs the first month of the season and enter the game with 2-2 records, though Boise State is a 6 1/2-point favorite.

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. PT (Fox Sports 1) at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium.

Here are five things to watch:

1. Going Green

Boise State has a new offensive coordinator, with Dirk Koetter replacing Tim Plough.

The Broncos also have a new starting quarterback, with redshirt freshman Taylen Green replacing senior Hank Bachmeier.

A shakeup at QB seemed imminent after last week’s 27-10 loss to UTEP. Bachmeier settling the matter before it could be addressed, announcing Monday he was going into the transfer portal.

So it is Green going against the Aztecs. He is a 6-foot-6 dual threat quarterback who provided a glimpse of what he could do in the season opener against Oregon State.

When Bachmeier was benched after struggling in the first half against the Beavers, Green came in and completed 19 of 28 passes for 155 yards while rushing 11 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

One of the TDs was a 74-yard down the left sideline in which he basically ran past all 11 defenders.

“He is a very talented young man,” SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said.

The Aztecs should benefit in that they just faced Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn, who has a similar skill set.

SDSU was able to keep Finn bottled up most of the game, limiting him to 44 yards on 11 carries. He did complete 21 of 34 passes, but the Aztecs came away with three interceptions.

What could favor the Aztecs against Green is that, though talented, he’s making his first collegiate start.

He’s almost certain to experience some growing pains against SDSU’s unconventional defense, which can be difficult to get a read on even for the most seasoned QBs.

2. Which Burmeister shows up?

SDSU quarterback Braxton Burmeister was at his best directing a game-winning drive last week against Toledo, when he ran the two-minute drill to perfection late in the fourth quarter.

The 80-yard drive included runs of 18, 13 and 15 yards and pass completions of 5, 7 and 13 yards.

Then there were the other 3 1/2 quarters of the game. Burmeister was off target, missing on more than half his passes while throwing for 11 yards in the first half and 40 yards before the final drive.

So which Burmeister do the Aztecs get against Boise State?

Maybe the playing calling can be adjusted to better fit Burmeister’s skill set.

Perhaps Burmeister would benefit from playing more up-tempo throughout the game.

Hoke would like to see better decision-making from his quarterback and also “keep his eyes downfield a little bit more."

“You can say that about every quarterback,” Hoke said, “but the one thing I can tell you is that we have to do a better job. We have to execute better in all other areas. It’s not just him, it’s all of us.”

3. SDSU passing offense

Four numbers: 62, 108, 60 and 65.

They are SDSU’s passing yardage totals over the first four games of the season.

The sum total is 295. That’s an average of 73.8 yards, which ranks 130th out of the nation’s 131 FBS teams.

The number is linked to Burmeister’s performance, but it’s also a product of play-calling.

Most of the passing plays have been throws within 3-5 yards of the line of scrimmage.

The Aztecs have to get more vertical, throw the ball downfield, and take some of the load off a running game that ranks 18th in the nation with 220 yards a game.

Is this the week the pass comes out of hibernation?

It would be a welcome sight.

4. Welcome back

SDSU’s secondary should be at full strength with the return of safeties Patrick McMorris and Kyron White.

McMorris missed last week’s game with an unspecified injury, but Hoke said he is expected to play against the Broncos.

White, whose debut was delayed by a one-month suspension, missed most of last week’s game against Toledo after being ejected for targeting late in the first quarter.

The bright side of their absence last week was that it allowed junior Jalen Mayden — who had eight tackles against the Rockets — to emerge at the position.

It could be all hands on deck against Boise State, especially if Green breaks containment.

5. Having his cake ...

SDSU defensive end Keshawn Banks has vivid memories of the Aztecs’ 2018 visit to Boise, when they came away with a 19-13 victory.

“It was a hostile environment, to say the least,” Banks said. “Those are proud fans up there, and the team is just as proud of the blue (field).

“With that said, it was definitely fun. It was a welcome-to-college moment for me in that vibrant stadium of 30,000 people. ... Especially to go in there and pull out the win that we did, I’m sure it’ll be just as fun on Friday night, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Banks was a true freshman in 2018. so he experienced the game mostly as a sideline spectator.

While it was quite a sight to behold, Banks sensed something else that really stayed with him.

“All you could smell were funnel cakes,” he said. “Vividly, to this day, I remember smelling funnel cakes for three hours straight.”

Banks never did get a funnel cake that day. If SDSU comes away with a victory Friday night, Banks said he plans to correct that oversight this time around.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

