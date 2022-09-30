1940: Two days of ceremonies begin the dedication of the Queen of Holy Rosary Cathedral. Thirty archbishops, bishops, an abbot, and scores of monsignors and priests from the neighboring diocese and the 230 or more priests of the Toledo Diocese participate in the dedication. At 10:30 am on October 1, the new cathedral's four altars are consecrated. The Most Rev. Amleto Giovanni Cicognani, Apostolic Delegate to the United States, consecrates the main altar into which the relics of St. Francis de Sales and the Jesuit Martyrs, North America's first saints, are sealed. The Most Rev. John T. McNicholas O.P., Archbishop of Cincinnati, consecrates Our Lady's altar, and the Most Rev. Karl J. Alter, D.D., Bishop of Toledo, consecrates the St. Joseph Altar. Toledo's second Bishop and the predecessor of Bishop Alter, the Most Rev. Samuel A. Stritch, D.D., Archbishop of Chicago, consecrates Our Lady's sacristy altar, his gift to the cathedral, as a memorial to his mother. At 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 2, the Solemn Pontifical Mass of the dedication is celebrated with Rodrgue Cardinal Villeneuve, O.M.I., Archbishop of Quebec, as celebrant.

