WTOL-TV
Athlete of the Week: Ryan Montgomery, Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — "First and foremost, I do anything and everything just to win because that's the main goal," Findlay sophomore quarterback Ryan Montgomery said. "I don't care what the stats are, I just want to win at all costs." Montgomery proved that in Week 6 of the Ohio...
13abc.com
Northview grad dots OSU’s script “I”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northview High School graduate received one of the highest honors possible in the Ohio State University’s marching band. Sousaphone player and Buckeye Noah Jockett dotted the script “I” during the Oct. 1 halftime show. It is a tradition that dates back over...
13abc.com
A big win for a small local business means a trip to OSU for this weekend’s game
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an incredible opportunity for some die-hard Ohio State fans who own a small business in Wood County. They’ll be on the field for this weekend’s game against Rutgers and it doesn’t end there. Green Edge is a Perrysburg-based landscaping and concrete...
mlivingnews.com
It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back
When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
toledo.com
Seminole Bat Found In Lucas County
Nature’s Nursery Wildlife Rescue has been taking care of sick, injured and orphaned wild animals in the NW Ohio area for over 33 years. While best known for their work such as nursing baby bunnies back to health and repairing wings on flightless birds, Nature’s Nursery is also a leader in wildlife and environmental research as recently proven in their participation in a state-wide bat study from a recent rare rescue.
13abc.com
Grave marker to be dedicated to Toledo suffragist
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County is hosting an event to honor Olive A. Colton, a Toledo suffragist. Colton helped found the local League of Women Voters in 1921 and it was one of the first established in Ohio. On Oct. 8 at Forest...
sent-trib.com
Grand jury hands down 28 indictments
A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
Building partially collapses in east Toledo fire Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire broke out at a building in east Toledo on Front Street nearby Whittemore Street Friday night. According to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, there were no injuries reported and the building partially collapsed. It is unknown if it was previously occupied. No cause...
13abc.com
Big win for small business in Perrysburg
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he hasn't decided whether he'll debate Democrat Nan Whaley before the November election. Small businesses like Lina's Italian in Blissfield struggle to stay afloat due to long-lasting effects from the pandemic, like inflation and staffing issues. Former Toledo resident surveys damage left behind by Hurricane...
13abc.com
Structure fire on April Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Oct. 1, Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire on April Drive around 5 p.m. According to TFRD Battalion Chief, it was a small exterior fire of a garage. The fire got up into the eves and attics, but there is minimal damage.
13abc.com
TFRD: Multi-story building catches fire in East Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A multi-story building caught on fire in East Toledo Friday night. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on the 2100 block of Front Street,. According to the Battalion Chief, someone came into Station 13 telling them about the fire down the street.
WANE-TV
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
toledo.com
Rosary Cathedral is Dedicated
1940: Two days of ceremonies begin the dedication of the Queen of Holy Rosary Cathedral. Thirty archbishops, bishops, an abbot, and scores of monsignors and priests from the neighboring diocese and the 230 or more priests of the Toledo Diocese participate in the dedication. At 10:30 am on October 1, the new cathedral's four altars are consecrated. The Most Rev. Amleto Giovanni Cicognani, Apostolic Delegate to the United States, consecrates the main altar into which the relics of St. Francis de Sales and the Jesuit Martyrs, North America's first saints, are sealed. The Most Rev. John T. McNicholas O.P., Archbishop of Cincinnati, consecrates Our Lady's altar, and the Most Rev. Karl J. Alter, D.D., Bishop of Toledo, consecrates the St. Joseph Altar. Toledo's second Bishop and the predecessor of Bishop Alter, the Most Rev. Samuel A. Stritch, D.D., Archbishop of Chicago, consecrates Our Lady's sacristy altar, his gift to the cathedral, as a memorial to his mother. At 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 2, the Solemn Pontifical Mass of the dedication is celebrated with Rodrgue Cardinal Villeneuve, O.M.I., Archbishop of Quebec, as celebrant.
Lima News
Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
toledo.com
FYE (For Your Entertainment) is Now Open at Franklin Park Mall
For your information: A new outpost of FYE — For Your Entertainment — is now open at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo. The 5,800 square-foot store features all kinds of pop culture merchandise, from specially branded candy to ubiquitous Funko Pop vinyl figurines, and a great selection of out of print and hard to find vinyl collections. A leading retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise, FYE offers a unique entertainment perspective through innovative and creative products that further the connection between our customer and entertainment. FYE is passionate about sharing the latest music, movies, and games in a way that fosters personalized discovery. From their mix & burn stations to their Backstage Pass customer loyalty program, they offer a one-of-a-kind relevant, personalized, comprehensive, and convenient shopping experience.
WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
13abc.com
Driver splits car and pole in half
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
West Toledo woman accused of stabbing two people
TOLEDO, Ohio — Madison Gibson, 23, of west Toledo, is accused of stabbing two people in an apartment on Jackman Rd. One victim was stabbed with a knife in the face, causing a laceration to his chin requiring stitches. A second victim was stabbed and sliced to the face...
toledo.com
Neil Young Rocks the Sports Arena with Pearl Jam
2004: Neil Young makes a surprise appearance at the Toledo Sports Arena with Pearl Jam at a "Vote for Change" concert sponsored by MoveOn.org. For more about Toledo's history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
