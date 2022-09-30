CROCKETT – Locals are being invited to the first ever National Night Out to be celebrated in Crockett Tuesday, Oct. 4 in downtown city park located at 201North Fifth Street. National Night Out began in the mid-1980’s as a way for neighbors to get to know each other and first responders in their community. It has since grown around the country with cities hosting block parties and festivals.

CROCKETT, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO