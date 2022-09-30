Read full article on original website
Related
messenger-news.com
Crockett ISD School Board President and a Passion for Education
CROCKETT – One of the unsung heroes of the growth in Crockett schools has to be Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Board of Trustees President Dr. John Garner. Garner is a Crockett native, or as he puts it, “I am what they call a ‘B.I.C.’ – born in Crockett! I grew up here and graduated from high school here.”
messenger-news.com
Meet the Messenger’s new Student Journalist!
Meet the Messenger’s newest student reporter! 15-year-old Ryleigh Glenn is a sophomore at Elkhart High School. She enjoys writing, drawing and weightlifting. She will be covering stories about the students at Elkhart schools. The Messenger is working with local school districts to promote and train the journalists of tomorrow by giving them real world experience by writing and covering their own stories. Look for Ryleigh’s articles in the coming weeks!
messenger-news.com
CISD Superintendent Looks to Continue Progress
CROCKETT – Longtime educator and teacher John Emerich had spent most of his adult life either in a classroom or school administration. In March of 2020, when the Crockett Independent School District (CISD) superintendent retired, Emerich was ready to take on the job. Circumstances don’t always comply with the best laid plans of mice and men.
messenger-news.com
Local News
Grapeland Teachers Get Taught, “Don’t Just Look … See.”. Kalin Center, HCSO Highlight Keys to Recognizing Child Abuse Grapeland Teachers Get Taught, “Don’t Just Look ... See.” By Teresa Holloway Messenger Reporter GRAPELAND – Teachers and staff... No ‘Big Brother’ for Palestine?...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
messenger-news.com
Crockett ISD Inducts Four More Honorees Into the Ring of Honor Before Homecoming Game
CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) inducted four new honorees into its famed Ring of Honor at a ceremony held Friday, Sept. 30 before the homecoming football game against Coldspring-Oakhurst. The event was emceed by school board member Ansel Bradshaw. Attendees included all CISD school board members, Superintendent...
messenger-news.com
Crockett to Celebrate First National Night Out
CROCKETT – Locals are being invited to the first ever National Night Out to be celebrated in Crockett Tuesday, Oct. 4 in downtown city park located at 201North Fifth Street. National Night Out began in the mid-1980’s as a way for neighbors to get to know each other and first responders in their community. It has since grown around the country with cities hosting block parties and festivals.
messenger-news.com
Features
Violin and Viola Lessons Offered By Will Johnson Messenger Reporter HOUSTON COUNTY – The oldest county in Texas has a rich musical past and present. With...
messenger-news.com
Houston County Back Under a Burn Ban
HOUSTON COUNTY – The temperatures may have dropped, but the weather is as dry as it was this past summer, causing Houston County Judge Jim Lovell to issue another burn ban in the county, effective immediately. Lovell consulted with Heath Murff – Coordinator of the Houston County Office of...
RELATED PEOPLE
KBTX.com
Madison County candidate vying for two spots in November election
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With early voting approaching, Madison County is encountering an election scenario they have never seen before. The unusual circumstance had multiple state agencies checking the rule books, and it was ultimately determined that “it is not forbidden.”. Jon Stevens will appear on November ballots as...
KTRE
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: Oct. 2, 2022...
redriverradio.org
East Texas Family Reunion To Celebrate 125th Anniversary
HOLCOMB FAMILY REUNION- This story is a bit of an east Texas history lesson. In 1842, George Creagor Holcomb moved to Texas from Arkansas and later brought his father Joseph and uncle Zachariah Holcomb and their families to relocate on land acquired in Cherokee County. The Holcomb family grew and soon became strongly involved with the community. In 1897 a Holcomb family reunion was organized to honor Joseph and Zachariah Holcomb and to allow kin to renew acquaintances with long absent family members.
KLTV
Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s creative side
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Art in the Park was held Saturday, where local artists helped Lufkin youths get in touch with their artistic side. The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland. They all aim to help children find their artistic passion and get their foot in the door of the art world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
Retreat to the Rolling Hills of This East Texas Ranch
Just south of Athens, off Highway 175, Larue, Texas boasts a lifestyle all its own. This scenic East Texas town moves at a pace that encourages relaxation and insists on enjoyment. From the unrivaled views to the rolling hills, this neck of the woods is a breath of fresh air. Here, you’ll find that wide open spaces make for a welcome retreat.
KTRE
4 Lufkin firefighters deploying to assist Florida after Hurricane Ian
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin said four Lufkin firefighters are being deployed to Florida to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Asst. Chief Ryan Watson, Lt. Larry Tutt, Firefighter Blaine Byrum, and Firefighter Jose Grenados are leaving Friday afternoon and will be reporting to a staging area in Orlando later this weekend. Once they reach Orlando, they will be given assignments in storm-damaged areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Diboll gets district road win 45-7 over Palestine Westwood
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Diboll Lumberjacks are now 4-2 after getting a district win over the Palestine Westwood Panthers on the road on Friday night. The final score was: 45-7. Next week, Diboll will be off, while Palestine Westwood will be on the road in Shepherd.
KTRE
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
messenger-news.com
Former Houston County Sheriff’s Dispatcher Arrested on Suspicion of Injury to a Child
HOUSTON COUNTY – Former Houston County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Kathryn Jade Cook, 34, was arrested in Cherokee County Sept. 28, 2022 on a Houston County warrant for injury to a child and impeding a child’s breath. The sheriff’s office was called after a school nurse had noticed...
Comments / 0