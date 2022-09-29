ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeview, IL

Bridgeview, IL
Chicago, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman found dead in Lakeview nightclub; death investigation launched

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found unresponsive in a Lakeview nightclub early Saturday. Officers and EMS responded to Berlin, 954 West Belmont, just after the bar’s 4 a.m. closing time after a 911 caller reported that their friend was passed out in the restroom.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during attempted carjacking in West Town

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized in an attempted carjacking Monday morning the West Town neighborhood. The 46-year-old was sitting in his car around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of North Western Avenue when three gunmen approached and demanded his vehicle, according to Chicago police. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
#Civil Unrest#Mutual Aid#Chicago Police#Bridgeview Police#Midway
chicagoagentmagazine.com

The best public high schools in Illinois — see the full list

In Illinois, your child’s school district can determine their education. And though private schools remain a popular option, public high schools throughout the state offer plenty of free alternatives. With the rise of selective enrollment and charter schools, many public schools now outrank private — even within the city of Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Person dies after being found unresponsive at Wrigleyville bar: police

CHICAGO — A 27-year-old person died after being found unresponsive at a bar in Wrigleyville Saturday morning, police said. They were found unresponsive near the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue around 4:42 a.m. They were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The cause of death is still unknown and no further […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

#43: Driver of hijacked car that killed woman while fleeing police had a pending felony case, prosecutors say

A 17-year-old who sped away from Chicago police in a newly-hijacked SUV and then slammed into Dominga Flores’ car, killing her, was awaiting trial for a felony gun case, prosecutors said Friday. One of his passengers was on parole, on bail for a felony gun case, and had three active warrants. His other two passengers, both juveniles, are charged with having guns in the wrecked SUV.
CHICAGO, IL
The Daily Scoop

Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL

