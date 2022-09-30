ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot outside liquor store in Binghampton, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bullets flew outside of a liquor store Thursday evening, leaving a man in the hospital seriously injured, according to Memphis Police.

Police said the gunfire happened on Summer Avenue near Tee Jay’s Liquor around 7:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TUQC7_0iFzOOT700

One man was found critically injured and rushed to Regional One Hospital, according to police.

The person who pulled the trigger took off in a dark grey vehicle, possibly a hatchback and was wearing a white shirt and hat, police said.

If you know who or where that person is, Memphis Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Liquor Store#Crimestoppers#Violent Crime#Regional One Hospital
WREG

Man arrested after Covington shooting

UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

‘They be speeding here’: Man charged after shooting at drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police said he was firing shots at passing drivers in Nutbush. Kwando Poe has been charged with aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun after police responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Rockwood. A man advised police he was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found dead in southeast Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead early Sunday morning. At approximately 9:50 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a man-down call on Heckle Avenue, in southeast Memphis. When officers arrived, they found a man in the yard. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
WREG

Man injured after shooting on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after suffering a gunshot wound Friday afternoon. Police responded to a shooting call on the 4500 block of Winchester Road and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information available at this time […]
localmemphis.com

Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Man wanted for multiple Midtown shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last week, including one that left a woman critically injured. The crime spree started last Wednesday along North Belvedere Boulevard when a man was shot. Investigators say nearly ten shots were fired. Prior to the shooting, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
117K+
Followers
127K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy