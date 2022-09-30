Read full article on original website
Related
messenger-news.com
CISD Superintendent Looks to Continue Progress
CROCKETT – Longtime educator and teacher John Emerich had spent most of his adult life either in a classroom or school administration. In March of 2020, when the Crockett Independent School District (CISD) superintendent retired, Emerich was ready to take on the job. Circumstances don’t always comply with the best laid plans of mice and men.
messenger-news.com
Crockett ISD School Board President and a Passion for Education
CROCKETT – One of the unsung heroes of the growth in Crockett schools has to be Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Board of Trustees President Dr. John Garner. Garner is a Crockett native, or as he puts it, “I am what they call a ‘B.I.C.’ – born in Crockett! I grew up here and graduated from high school here.”
messenger-news.com
Meet the Messenger’s new Student Journalist!
Meet the Messenger’s newest student reporter! 15-year-old Ryleigh Glenn is a sophomore at Elkhart High School. She enjoys writing, drawing and weightlifting. She will be covering stories about the students at Elkhart schools. The Messenger is working with local school districts to promote and train the journalists of tomorrow by giving them real world experience by writing and covering their own stories. Look for Ryleigh’s articles in the coming weeks!
messenger-news.com
Crockett ISD Inducts Four More Honorees Into the Ring of Honor Before Homecoming Game
CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) inducted four new honorees into its famed Ring of Honor at a ceremony held Friday, Sept. 30 before the homecoming football game against Coldspring-Oakhurst. The event was emceed by school board member Ansel Bradshaw. Attendees included all CISD school board members, Superintendent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
messenger-news.com
Local News
Grapeland Teachers Get Taught, “Don’t Just Look … See.”. Kalin Center, HCSO Highlight Keys to Recognizing Child Abuse Grapeland Teachers Get Taught, “Don’t Just Look ... See.” By Teresa Holloway Messenger Reporter GRAPELAND – Teachers and staff... No ‘Big Brother’ for Palestine?...
messenger-news.com
Crockett ISD School Board Meets Before Homecoming Festivities
CROCKETT – The Crockett Independent School District (CISD) board of trustees met Monday, Sept. 26 for a regular stated meeting. On the agenda this night were discussions of “credit recovery” and a presentation of the districts goals and objectives for the schools. Tamra Scroggins presented the board...
messenger-news.com
Features
Violin and Viola Lessons Offered By Will Johnson Messenger Reporter HOUSTON COUNTY – The oldest county in Texas has a rich musical past and present. With...
messenger-news.com
Sunday Sit-Down
This is a series of reports the Messenger will be doing each Sunday about local pastors in our area. To see the full interview, check out the video online at the end of this article. The Messenger would like to thank Cutshaw Chevrolet in Grapeland for sponsoring this week’s edition.
RELATED PEOPLE
KLTV
Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s creative side
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Art in the Park was held Saturday, where local artists helped Lufkin youths get in touch with their artistic side. The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland. They all aim to help children find their artistic passion and get their foot in the door of the art world.
messenger-news.com
Crockett to Celebrate First National Night Out
CROCKETT – Locals are being invited to the first ever National Night Out to be celebrated in Crockett Tuesday, Oct. 4 in downtown city park located at 201North Fifth Street. National Night Out began in the mid-1980’s as a way for neighbors to get to know each other and first responders in their community. It has since grown around the country with cities hosting block parties and festivals.
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Retreat to the Rolling Hills of This East Texas Ranch
Just south of Athens, off Highway 175, Larue, Texas boasts a lifestyle all its own. This scenic East Texas town moves at a pace that encourages relaxation and insists on enjoyment. From the unrivaled views to the rolling hills, this neck of the woods is a breath of fresh air. Here, you’ll find that wide open spaces make for a welcome retreat.
Don’t Miss Draggin’ & Pullin’ In The Pines Near Lufkin, Texas
October 21-22, Draggin' & Pullin' in the Pines is back at Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll, Texas at 3427 FM 2497. It's two full days and nights of tractor pulls, semi drag races, car and truck shows, live music, and much more. This year's event is presented by Kelly's Truck...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
underdogdynasty.com
Sam Houston, SFA Prepare for Final Chapter (For Now) of the Battle of the Piney Woods
In 1923, Stephen F. Austin squared off with Sam Houston in Huntsville, TX. That game, as it turned out, would end up being the first of nearly 100 played between the two storied FCS programs. From year to year, conference to conference and division to division, the Bearkats and the Lumberjacks have remained alongside each other. In fact, their streak of annual meetings was only interrupted twice over the last century, once due to World War II and once for the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
messenger-news.com
Houston County Back Under a Burn Ban
HOUSTON COUNTY – The temperatures may have dropped, but the weather is as dry as it was this past summer, causing Houston County Judge Jim Lovell to issue another burn ban in the county, effective immediately. Lovell consulted with Heath Murff – Coordinator of the Houston County Office of...
KLTV
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
KTRE
Hwy 103 East Bridge at Lake Sam Rayburn now cleared
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - As of 6:55 p.m., the bridge is cleared. Traffic is flowing normally. TxDOT Lufkin has reported a wreck on the bridge on Hwy 103 at Lake Sam Rayburn. The crash involves several vehicles, and traffic is stop and go. DPS troopers are directing traffic. Be prepared for delays and use caution if you must travel this route. Reduce your speed, TxDOT says.
Comments / 0