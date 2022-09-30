ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goseawolves.com

Hockey upsets #14 Western Michigan

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – Connor Marritt and Maximillion Helgeson each finished with one goal and one assist to lead Alaska Anchorage to a 3-1 win over No. 14 Western Michigan Saturday. "The win tonight was for all the people who helped bring the program back," said head coach Matt Shasby....
ANCHORAGE, AK
22 WSBT

Annual Sunburst Race in Elkhart draws hundreds of runners

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of people came together Sunday for Elkhart's Sunburst Race to bring awareness to at-risk moms and children cared for a the Beacon Health System. 300 people took part in the annual event. Runners enjoyed a scenic view of Elkhart along the Saint Joseph River.
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Buchanan, MI
Education
City
Buchanan, MI
Local
Michigan Football
City
Berrien Springs, MI
Buchanan, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
laportecounty.life

$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Shamrocks
WANE-TV

3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Car-deer incidents spike during mating season

It's the time of year to be extra cautious on the road because of deer. As Fall begins, and deer mating season, car-deer incidents spike. It may be a saying we've heard, but it's something you should try and avoid. Fall is the time of year when deer are moving...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Pumpkin Jamboree at the Buchanan District Library

You don't have to be a cardholder to enjoy all the pumpkin fun at the Buchanan District Library, 128 E. Front Street. Leading up to the event next Saturday, Oct 8, the library wants to remind you it's the last day to turn in your decorated pumpkin. Those in 7th...
BUCHANAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Carve out some time this weekend for the Westville Pumpkin Fest

Oh my gourd! This pumpkin fest is something fun for the whole family. The Westville Pumpkin Fest is a 1-day event taking place Saturday, October 1, from 9:30-6 p.m. ET. It's at Westville Prairie Meadow Park, HWY 421 & HWY 6. Enjoy a pumpkin decorating contest, pie eating contest, live...
WESTVILLE, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast Looking into the Week Ahead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Patchy frost is possible in some areas overnight and into Monday morning. Plan to cover or bring sensitive plants indoors. Low around 38. Monday: Sunshine once again. Highs in the upper 60s. Monday night: Another chilly night with temps falling to the mid to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

City of Elkhart celebrates newest sister city with Hispanic Heritage Festival

The City of Elkhart and Elkhart Sister City Association are hosting the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 1 from noon to 8 p.m. at Central Green Plaza. It'll celebrate the newest sister city, Apan, Hidalgo, Mexico. Festivities include live music, food vendors, artisans and entertainment. It's a family-friendly event...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Near Northwest Neighborhood's 18th annual Arts Café

The Arts Café, hosted by Near Northwest Neighborhood, highlights South Bend's near Northwest side community. This annual event draws in 1,200 people a year. There will be music, arts of all different mediums ranging from painters, potters, chefs, textiles and jewelry. Food vendors include A Bite with Mee, Beard...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Three killed in Indiana Toll Road Crash

Three people are dead following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened late Sunday night at mile marker 67, near the South Bend west plaza. Police say an SUV was traveling westbound when it hit a deer. The collision caused the SUV to cross the median where it...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Semi in flames on Indiana Toll Road causing travel delays

Drivers taking the Indiana Toll Road Monday morning should expect delays due to a semi that is on fire. The eastbound lane is closed at mile marker 72 at the South Bend west exit due to the fire. Indiana State Police say traffic is still moving, but slowly. Only the...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy