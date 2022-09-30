Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
'I think we're a real threat': ND MBB holds first official practice of 2022-23
NOTRE DAME — The temperature drops, the daylight condenses, and college basketball begins. Fittingly, October 1 marks the first official day of practice for the upcoming 2022-23 Notre Dame Men's Basketball season. Head Coach Mike Brey enters his 23rd season leading the Irish and reached the second round of...
Hockey upsets #14 Western Michigan
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – Connor Marritt and Maximillion Helgeson each finished with one goal and one assist to lead Alaska Anchorage to a 3-1 win over No. 14 Western Michigan Saturday. "The win tonight was for all the people who helped bring the program back," said head coach Matt Shasby....
Highlight of the Night: Northwood's Trey Woods 55-yard touchdown
Opening drive, Owen Rader looking deep, and he's got Trey Woods over the middle for a nice gain. Woods breaks a tackle and goes 55 yards for a TD! Giving NorthWood the early lead, 7-0. NorthWood beats Mishawaka 14-6.
Annual Sunburst Race in Elkhart draws hundreds of runners
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of people came together Sunday for Elkhart's Sunburst Race to bring awareness to at-risk moms and children cared for a the Beacon Health System. 300 people took part in the annual event. Runners enjoyed a scenic view of Elkhart along the Saint Joseph River.
$440,187.17 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT WON AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that a guest from Washington, Mich. won a $440,187.17 progressive jackpot on Sunday, September 25 while playing a Wheel of FortuneÒ slot machine at Four Winds New Buffalo! The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won while making a $1.75 bet. The game has been reset for other winners to take home massive jackpots.
The 1921-1923 Scandal That Gave Teapot Dome, Michigan Its Name
We were driving thru Van Buren County near Paw Paw not too long ago when I came across a road sign that read Tea Pot Dome. “What’s that?” I asked. “It’s a town” was the reply. Well, this was interesting…I had to know more about this...
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
SUV strikes rear of Elkhart school bus on State Road 19, no injuries
A bus carrying around 50 students was allegedly rear-ended on State Road 19 just south of the Indiana state line in Elkhart. The bus was stopped getting ready to offload students, when an SUV struck the rear of the bus. The school bus had its lights flashing , Stop sign...
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
Experience the magic of nature on a Harry Potter Hayride through Bendix Woods
People were able to experience the magic of Bendix Woods on a Harry Potter Hayride through the park Sunday. Young witches and wizards got their very own hand crafted wands. The ride lasted 30 minutes and ended with an enchanted drink by the fire. Organizer of the hayride Cara Fitzgerald...
Car-deer incidents spike during mating season
It's the time of year to be extra cautious on the road because of deer. As Fall begins, and deer mating season, car-deer incidents spike. It may be a saying we've heard, but it's something you should try and avoid. Fall is the time of year when deer are moving...
Pumpkin Jamboree at the Buchanan District Library
You don't have to be a cardholder to enjoy all the pumpkin fun at the Buchanan District Library, 128 E. Front Street. Leading up to the event next Saturday, Oct 8, the library wants to remind you it's the last day to turn in your decorated pumpkin. Those in 7th...
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
Carve out some time this weekend for the Westville Pumpkin Fest
Oh my gourd! This pumpkin fest is something fun for the whole family. The Westville Pumpkin Fest is a 1-day event taking place Saturday, October 1, from 9:30-6 p.m. ET. It's at Westville Prairie Meadow Park, HWY 421 & HWY 6. Enjoy a pumpkin decorating contest, pie eating contest, live...
First Alert Forecast Looking into the Week Ahead
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Patchy frost is possible in some areas overnight and into Monday morning. Plan to cover or bring sensitive plants indoors. Low around 38. Monday: Sunshine once again. Highs in the upper 60s. Monday night: Another chilly night with temps falling to the mid to...
City of Elkhart celebrates newest sister city with Hispanic Heritage Festival
The City of Elkhart and Elkhart Sister City Association are hosting the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 1 from noon to 8 p.m. at Central Green Plaza. It'll celebrate the newest sister city, Apan, Hidalgo, Mexico. Festivities include live music, food vendors, artisans and entertainment. It's a family-friendly event...
Near Northwest Neighborhood's 18th annual Arts Café
The Arts Café, hosted by Near Northwest Neighborhood, highlights South Bend's near Northwest side community. This annual event draws in 1,200 people a year. There will be music, arts of all different mediums ranging from painters, potters, chefs, textiles and jewelry. Food vendors include A Bite with Mee, Beard...
Three killed in Indiana Toll Road Crash
Three people are dead following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened late Sunday night at mile marker 67, near the South Bend west plaza. Police say an SUV was traveling westbound when it hit a deer. The collision caused the SUV to cross the median where it...
Semi in flames on Indiana Toll Road causing travel delays
Drivers taking the Indiana Toll Road Monday morning should expect delays due to a semi that is on fire. The eastbound lane is closed at mile marker 72 at the South Bend west exit due to the fire. Indiana State Police say traffic is still moving, but slowly. Only the...
Restricted lanes in LaPorte resurfacing project expected to slow down traffic
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — INDOT will be closing some lanes of State Road 2 just west of LaPorte Monday for a resurfacing project. During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane. The project is expected to take a week to complete. Officials say drivers should expect stopped traffic...
