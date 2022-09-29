Read full article on original website
Westfield Old Orchard Welcomes New Brands to Retail Roster Ahead of Holiday Season
Shopping center and lifestyle destination opening Bloomie’s, Barnes & Noble, Capital Grille, Molly’s Cupcakes and Psycho Bunny
bhhschicago.com
205 N Ridge Avenue #1H
FABULOUS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, ONE AND A HALF BATH CONDO, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON THE FIRST FLOOR ~ MASTER BEDROOM SUITE FEATURES A HALF BATH AND TWO DOUBLE CLOSETS ~ HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, GENEROUS SIZED ROOMS, CEILING FANS, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, OVEN/RANGE, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL (2022), 2 AC UNITS (ONE REPLACED IN 2021) ~ 5 MIN WALK TO DOWNTOWN ARLINGTON HTS. METRA, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, CINEMA AND PARKS ~ COIN LAUNDRY IN THE BASEMENT WITH BONUS STORAGE LOCKER #1H ~HEAT, WATER, LAWN & PARKING INCLUDED IN THE RENT ~QUIET AND WELL MAINTAINED BUILDING ~ SEE DRONE PHOTOS FOR AERIAL VIEWS & SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Meet Chicagoland’s 2023 Realtor association leaders
It’s that time of year! With fall upon us, Realtor associations across Illinois are making annual changes to their leadership. Find out which association members will be leading Realtors throughout Chicagoland, for the year to come. On Sept. 23, the Chicago Association of REALTORS® (CAR) celebrated the occasion with...
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
bhhschicago.com
2253 W North Avenue #1
3 Bedrooms 1 bath apartment in the heart of Bucktown! Hardwood floors living room , dining room , carpeted in all 3 bedrooms. Plenty of closet space, Stove and refrigerator provided. Central air and central heat!! Enclosed porch!! Available immediately. Excellent location!! Trendy bars, restaurants, gyms, shopping , few blocks to blue line!! from Downtown to O'hare Airport!! Steps to the Bus line !!
Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success
DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
Midterm Elections: Cook County to vote on property tax hike
COOK COUNTY - We're counting down to the midterm elections by taking a look at what's on your ballot. In Cook County, voters are being asked to "OK" a property tax hike to expand the forest preserves. The referendum asks property owners to pay about $1.50 more in property tax...
Chicago Journal
Weekend trips from Chicago to see fall color
Just like last year, our region had a pretty spectacular September. Following an incredibly mild August, we're not going to speculate on the October weather so we don't jinx anything for any of us. Still, just like last year, that beautiful weather tends to lull a person into a false...
Illinois Cemetery Dubbed One Of The Most Haunted In The World
The final resting place for millions of people is a cemetery and there are millions of these around the world. There's a high probability that most are haunted too. Truth be told, people are dying to go there. In all seriousness, of all the haunted cemeteries in the world, Illinois has one that is world-renowned.
Westfield Old Orchard is Adding 3 New Stores, 2 New Restaurants and an Old Favorite
A slate of stores and restaurants are coming to Westfield Old Orchard Mall in Skokie -- and one of them shoppers may remember from the mall's past. According to a Wednesday press release, the shops will open ahead of the holiday season, with more shopping options possibly on the way. "The new openings and long-standing retail partners will continue to provide a best-in-class shopping experience for the North Shore community, and we can’t wait to share even more updates soon.”
Classic car auction coming to Northwest Suburbs
The Mecum Chicago 2022 auction at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from October 13- 15 will feature about 1,000 classic cars and trucks.
Famous Chicagoland tractor and truck museum auctioning its multimillion-dollar collection
The George and June Schaaf Truck and Tractor Museum is closing after three decades and its collection of restored vehicles is being auctioned on October 1.
NBC Chicago
11 Places To Go Apple Picking Near Chicago, Plus Pumpkin Patches, and More
Whether you're a leaf-peeper, a pumpkin patcher or an apple-picker, fall has settled in across Chicago. Here are a few orchards, haunted houses, fall festivals and more to check out in and around the city as the 2022 fall season continues. Apple Picking Near Chicago. All Seasons Orchard. Located at...
Chicago Favorite, Romantic Illinois Hot Spot Rank on Tripadvisor's ‘Best of the Best' Restaurant Lists
A suburban Chicago favorite and a swanky fine dining hot spot in northwestern Illinois have landed on two new "Traveler's Choice" lists from Tripadvisor that ranks the top rated restaurants across the country and around the world. As part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award Series, the travel guidance platform recently...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
nwi.life
City of Crown Point throws 14th Oktoberfest
Today the City of Crown Point kicked off the fall season with the 14th Oktoberfest. The fest was a great way to get people outside and enjoy a beautiful early Autumn day. Taking place at Bulldog park, Oktoberfest featured live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, activities for kids, a bean bag tournament, an applesauce eating contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and more. Bulldog Park was lined with people and vendors all looking to start their fall off right.
New classic car dealership opening in Minooka
MINOOKA – A new classic car business in Minooka gives the feeling of walking through time while providing the opportunity to purchase a dream car. Aces Classic Cars, 502 Twin Rail Drive in Minooka, is an auto dealership offering to buy, sell and trade classic cars. Aces is owned by Matt Ewert and will officially open later this year. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
959theriver.com
Plainfield “Stranger Things” House Shutting Down Because of Alleged Neighbor Confrontation
I’ll start with saying there are two sides to every story, and since this is just one side of the story I won’t be passing judgement on anyone. I’m not anything excuses swinging a baseball bat around, but I don’t know all the details, so I can’t really say.
