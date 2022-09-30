Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Trigger Bill update
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A new party is throwing its hat into the Wyoming Trigger Bill ring. A motion was recently put forth for review by the Alliance for Defending Freedom to add themselves to the defense of the Trigger Bill. “Well, we’re very hopeful and confident that...
oilcity.news
Governor selects Karl Allred for Wyoming secretary of state
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Karl Allred as Secretary of State. Gordon was required to appoint a new secretary of state after the resignation of Ed Buchanan. Buchanan resigned on Sept. 15 after being appointed as a judge in the Eighth Judicial District. “I have...
Gordon picks Allred to serve as Wyoming secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Karl Allred will serve as Wyoming's interim secretary of state, Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Thursday. Allred was among three candidates sent to the governor by the state Republican Central Committee. "I have selected Mr. Allred from the candidates forwarded to me by Wyoming Republican...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming’s Employment Symposium starts October 5th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - When employers want to expand their ability to hire larger amounts of staff, the Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities suggests they look at hiring someone with dedication and a disability. The Wyoming Employment Symposium will be on Oct. 5th at the University...
cowboystatedaily.com
Infighting Cuts Into Wyoming GOP Dominance In Raising Money
Wyoming's Democratic and Republican parties are surprisingly competitive when it comes to the money at their disposal entering the homestretch of the general election season. As of Aug. 31, the Democratic Party had $71,613 in its coffers, according to its...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
yourbigsky.com
What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?
Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators To Consider Giving Themselves More Than 50% Raise
Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase their salaries by 53%. The Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation will consider draft legislation next week that would increase the per diem daily salary for state legislators by $80, bumping them from $150 to $230 per day.
Sheridan Media
Seven Grant Programs Available to Address Health Disparities in Wyoming
There are a number of grant programs that are available to address health disparities in Wyoming. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Wyoming has dedicated $9.8 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team, a business management consulting firm from Cheyenne, manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 3, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bob Jensen on Bear Creek Road north of Cheyenne. Bob writes: "I love the early morning drive north from Cheyenne. Done it hundreds of times. Was headed to Sheridan.".
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Monday, October 3, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.83 is unchanged from our last report of $3.83 on Friday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 8 cent from a week ago and is up 30 cents per gallon from one year ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Feds Deny Most Exemptions to Wyoming’s Electric Vehicle Plan
The Federal Highway Administration has given a green light to Wyoming's electric vehicle infrastructure plan, which will provide more than $26 million to build charging stations for electric vehicles over the next five years. Even so, the feds denied eight...
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
wyo4news.com
Asian clams confirmed in Glendo Reservoir
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
cowboystatedaily.com
Weed Management: Is Wyoming’s Hemp Industry Losing Its Buzz?
Since the Wyoming Legislature cleared the way for hemp farming in the Cowboy State, it appears something may be harshing the fledgling industry's buzz. To grow hemp in Wyoming, a farmer needs a license from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Trouble’s A-Bruin: Hunting Would Help Manage Wyoming’s Aggressive Grizzlies, Say Outdoorsmen
Wyoming needs a grizzly bear hunting season to promote human safety and bear conservation. That's the message from Cowboy State outdoorsmen who say responsible hunting of the bruins is good wildlife management. Wyoming Grizzly hunting is two decades overdue, said...
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado
Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
county17.com
Boating restrictions in place at Keyhole, Glendo due to zebra mussel threat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Watercraft inspections at boat launches in Keyhole and Glendo state parks are the latest in the effort to prevent the spread of zebra mussels in Wyoming waters, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Friday. As of Sept. 30, all boats must be launched either at...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse
Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
WATCH: Amy Schumer Hilariously Endorses Colorado In Mock Tourism Video
It turns out that stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is a fan of Colorado, and honestly who isn't?. Amy Schumer is preparing to drop season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount Plus on October 20, 2022, but fans were recently treated to a hilarious clip before the season premiere. Amy's...
