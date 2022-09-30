There are a number of grant programs that are available to address health disparities in Wyoming. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Wyoming has dedicated $9.8 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the health care infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team, a business management consulting firm from Cheyenne, manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO