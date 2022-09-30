ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapeland, TX

messenger-news.com

Features

Violin and Viola Lessons Offered By Will Johnson Messenger Reporter HOUSTON COUNTY – The oldest county in Texas has a rich musical past and present. With...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGIC

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KTRE

DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County

Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: Oct. 2, 2022...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
messenger-news.com

CISD Superintendent Looks to Continue Progress

CROCKETT – Longtime educator and teacher John Emerich had spent most of his adult life either in a classroom or school administration. In March of 2020, when the Crockett Independent School District (CISD) superintendent retired, Emerich was ready to take on the job. Circumstances don’t always comply with the best laid plans of mice and men.
CROCKETT, TX
CandysDirt

Retreat to the Rolling Hills of This East Texas Ranch

Just south of Athens, off Highway 175, Larue, Texas boasts a lifestyle all its own. This scenic East Texas town moves at a pace that encourages relaxation and insists on enjoyment. From the unrivaled views to the rolling hills, this neck of the woods is a breath of fresh air. Here, you’ll find that wide open spaces make for a welcome retreat.
LARUE, TX
KICKS 105

Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas

Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
LUFKIN, TX
messenger-news.com

Crockett ISD School Board President and a Passion for Education

CROCKETT – One of the unsung heroes of the growth in Crockett schools has to be Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Board of Trustees President Dr. John Garner. Garner is a Crockett native, or as he puts it, “I am what they call a ‘B.I.C.’ – born in Crockett! I grew up here and graduated from high school here.”
CROCKETT, TX
KLTV

Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s creative side

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Art in the Park was held Saturday, where local artists helped Lufkin youths get in touch with their artistic side. The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland. They all aim to help children find their artistic passion and get their foot in the door of the art world.
LUFKIN, TX
messenger-news.com

Meet the Messenger’s new Student Journalist!

Meet the Messenger’s newest student reporter! 15-year-old Ryleigh Glenn is a sophomore at Elkhart High School. She enjoys writing, drawing and weightlifting. She will be covering stories about the students at Elkhart schools. The Messenger is working with local school districts to promote and train the journalists of tomorrow by giving them real world experience by writing and covering their own stories. Look for Ryleigh’s articles in the coming weeks!
ELKHART, TX
messenger-news.com

Sunday Sit-Down

This is a series of reports the Messenger will be doing each Sunday about local pastors in our area. To see the full interview, check out the video online at the end of this article. The Messenger would like to thank Cutshaw Chevrolet in Grapeland for sponsoring this week’s edition.
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 2 missing East Texans did not leave voluntarily

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans have been missing from Trinity County for almost two weeks and the sheriff said an investigation has determined their absence was not voluntary. Sheriff Woody Wallace said the sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for Clayton Waters, 56, on Sept. 16 after he failed to report […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX

