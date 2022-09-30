Read full article on original website
messenger-news.com
Crockett ISD Inducts Four More Honorees Into the Ring of Honor Before Homecoming Game
CROCKETT – Crockett Independent School District (CISD) inducted four new honorees into its famed Ring of Honor at a ceremony held Friday, Sept. 30 before the homecoming football game against Coldspring-Oakhurst. The event was emceed by school board member Ansel Bradshaw. Attendees included all CISD school board members, Superintendent...
Carthage still undefeated on the season after road win over Brownsboro
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK) — The Carthage Bulldogs are still undefeated on the season after beating the Brownsboro Bears on the road on Friday night. The final score was: 69-13. Next week, Carthage will host Canton, and Brownsboro will head to Bullard.
messenger-news.com
Violin and Viola Lessons Offered By Will Johnson Messenger Reporter HOUSTON COUNTY – The oldest county in Texas has a rich musical past and present. With...
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGIC
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
KTRE
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: Oct. 2, 2022...
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
Here’s when to sign up for Toys for Tots in Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s almost time for the season of giving, and Smith County residents will be able to sign-up for Toys for Tots this month. Families will need to bring their child’s birth certificate to organizers and have proof of residency in Smith County. East Texans can sign up at the Tyler Armed […]
messenger-news.com
CISD Superintendent Looks to Continue Progress
CROCKETT – Longtime educator and teacher John Emerich had spent most of his adult life either in a classroom or school administration. In March of 2020, when the Crockett Independent School District (CISD) superintendent retired, Emerich was ready to take on the job. Circumstances don’t always comply with the best laid plans of mice and men.
Retreat to the Rolling Hills of This East Texas Ranch
Just south of Athens, off Highway 175, Larue, Texas boasts a lifestyle all its own. This scenic East Texas town moves at a pace that encourages relaxation and insists on enjoyment. From the unrivaled views to the rolling hills, this neck of the woods is a breath of fresh air. Here, you’ll find that wide open spaces make for a welcome retreat.
5 arrested after high speed chase ends near East Texas State Fair
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County authorities said a high speed chase that started in Canton ended near the entrance of the East Texas State Fair on Sunday. The five occupants of the vehicle were then arrested by Canton Police Department. The chase started in Van Zandt County and Canton Police Department pursued the suspects […]
Chick-O-Treat Is Back This Halloween In Lufkin, Texas
Halloween is always special when you have a local candy maker. During covid they started a drive-thru, trick-or-treat experience for local kids. Worried that traditional trick-or-treating would take a backseat to the pandemic, Atkinson Candy Company started this event. Even now that things are somewhat returning to normal, the business is going to continue what has now become a tradition.
The VFW Carnival in Lufkin is Underway, Here Are All The Details
The months of September and October in the Pineywoods are the times for flashing lights and funnel cakes. The trifecta of carnivals makes its way into East Texas with the Texas State Forest Festival, the VFW Fall Carnival, and the Pineywoods Fair. The Forest Fest wrapped up a couple of...
messenger-news.com
Crockett ISD School Board President and a Passion for Education
CROCKETT – One of the unsung heroes of the growth in Crockett schools has to be Crockett Independent School District (CISD) Board of Trustees President Dr. John Garner. Garner is a Crockett native, or as he puts it, “I am what they call a ‘B.I.C.’ – born in Crockett! I grew up here and graduated from high school here.”
KLTV
Art in the Park aims to bring out Lufkin’s creative side
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Art in the Park was held Saturday, where local artists helped Lufkin youths get in touch with their artistic side. The free event features local artists, musicians and the Ballet After Dark group from Baltimore, Maryland. They all aim to help children find their artistic passion and get their foot in the door of the art world.
messenger-news.com
Meet the Messenger’s new Student Journalist!
Meet the Messenger’s newest student reporter! 15-year-old Ryleigh Glenn is a sophomore at Elkhart High School. She enjoys writing, drawing and weightlifting. She will be covering stories about the students at Elkhart schools. The Messenger is working with local school districts to promote and train the journalists of tomorrow by giving them real world experience by writing and covering their own stories. Look for Ryleigh’s articles in the coming weeks!
messenger-news.com
Sunday Sit-Down
This is a series of reports the Messenger will be doing each Sunday about local pastors in our area. To see the full interview, check out the video online at the end of this article. The Messenger would like to thank Cutshaw Chevrolet in Grapeland for sponsoring this week’s edition.
Sheriff: 2 missing East Texans did not leave voluntarily
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans have been missing from Trinity County for almost two weeks and the sheriff said an investigation has determined their absence was not voluntary. Sheriff Woody Wallace said the sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for Clayton Waters, 56, on Sept. 16 after he failed to report […]
KLTV
18-wheeler carrying 22K pounds of chocolate rolls over on I-20 exit ramp in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-wheeler has rolled over on an exit ramp off I-20 in Smith County. According to Trooper Skidmore with DPS, they were called out at 10:03 a.m. The driver of the 18-wheeler was exiting at the eastbound 575 exit ramp onto County Road 3101. Skidmore said the truck came around a curve too fast and rolled over.
10-acres on fire in Henderson County, 1 structure burned
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling an 10-acre grass fire in Henderson County on Sunday. First responders said the blaze is on CR 4613 and it moved into CR 4616. One structure was burned and another structure was scorched in the fire, said the Henderson County Fire Department. Nine fire departments are helping […]
