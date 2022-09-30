Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
Florida deputies find woman in roach-infested home; caretakers arrested
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant. Deputies served the warrant at a home that served as the site of several overdoses. Neighbors also complained about junk and trash covering the property. Edwina Jackson, 53, of […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police arrest rapper Rich Boy on assault and domestic violence charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A local rapper finds himself behind bars this morning, after Mobile Police say he physically fought with his own parents. Maurice Benjamin Richards -better known as Rich Boy- is charged with domestic violence, harassment and domestic violence assault.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 suspects involved in murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for two people who they believed are involved in a murder that took place Saturday evening at a public park. Deputies said just before 6 p.m. Saturday they received reports of gunfire in the area of Bellview Ballpark. When […]
WEAR
Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
niceville.com
Lawmen bust 10 in Shalimar raid on alleged public nuisance residence
SHALIMAR, Fla. — A narcotics search warrant has led to the arrest of 10 people in Shalimar, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), 10 people were arrested on wide-ranging charges after its Special Investigations Section served a narcotics search warrant at a home where deputies had been called for past overdoses and neighbors had complained about junk and trash covering the property.
WPMI
Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit investigating fatal Bay Minette officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — Nearly six weeks after it happened, the Bay Minette Police Department has released a statement for the first time about an officer-involved shooting. Following an altercation, Otis French Jr. was shot and killed by an officer back on August 20th. The police department says...
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
WEAR
Semi-truck crashes into Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge
PENSACOLA Fla. -- A Great Dane semi-truck trailer crashed into Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola Sunday morning. According to Pensacola Police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. at the bridge located at N 17th Ave. Officers say the truck was headed northbound when it got lodged under the bridge. Police say a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond set at $100,000 for suspect in shooting that paralyzed store owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bond was set at $100,000 for Jalunnie Ramuel Bradley during a hearing Friday morning in connection with a shooting on Houston Street. Bradley, 19, is a suspect in a shooting on Sept. 15 that paralyzed a convenience store owner. Grover Stewart, owner of Mother’s Finest, remains in the hospital two weeks after the shocking crime.
utv44.com
Mobile man killed in Mobile Co. crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, has claimed the life of a Mobile man. Nigrial T. Faust, 55, was critically injured when the 2003 Harley Davidson he was driving struck a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Henrietta N. Lecroy, 37, of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
Trash fire breaks out in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette fire and police department battled a large garbage/trash pile at the Baldwin County Solid Waste Transfer Station on Nicholsville Road on Saturday. First responders were able to contain the blaze and it has not threatened any other structures. There has been no word...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man in jail accused of shooting and killing his dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is in metro jail accused of shooting and killing his dog and fighting officers when they arrived. Thirty-one-year-old William Sanders is facing a number of charges including dog cruelty and resisting arrest. Neighbors told FOX10 they heard at least eight shots before finding...
WPMI
Police: Mobile man aggressively attacked police after shooting dog
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Providence Street in reference to a male subject shooting a dog. Upon arrival, officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and aggressively...
Grown man dons football helmet, attacks 9-year-old at youth practice, Florida police say
A Florida man was arrested Thursday on aggravated child abuse charged after he allegedly began tackling a 9-year-old child during a youth football practice. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies said David Alan Taylor, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, was arrested after he apparently “ran out to the football field and was angry” after a player was tackled by Taylor’s victim. The boy started crying and it angered Taylor, deputies said.
Homicide investigation in Escambia Co., man found shot at homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a homeless camp. Deputies were called to a homeless camp Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a […]
31 1st responders from Escambia Co., Pensacola & Gulf Breeze PD head for Hurricane Ian relief
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County, Pensacola, and Gulf Breeze officials started their trip south towards Clarke County Florida Saturday morning, according to Facebook posts from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department. The three agencies are bringing a total of 31 people including members of the ECSO disaster response team, police […]
WEAR
39-year-old Milton man wanted for multiple charges in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a Milton man wanted with several charges. 39-year-old Steven Keith Halls is wanted on charges including revoked bond: stolen property deal in by trafficking; burglary unoccupied structure; revoked bond: grand theft; and failure to appear: drive while license suspended.
Pensacola felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for buying stolen gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother’s Finest store owner provides update two weeks after armed robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, we’re hearing from Mother’s Finest store owner who was shot in the back during a robbery. Grover Stewart remains at University Hospital two weeks after the shocking crime. Two teenagers stand accused. There is new information on one of the...
