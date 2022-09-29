Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
The Soul Food Lounge Opening Soon In North Lawndale, Bringing West Siders Sit-Down Southern Food With A Twist
NORTH LAWNDALE — A new soul food fusion restaurant is opening soon at the MLK Legacy Apartments in North Lawndale. The Soul Food Lounge, a collaboration between Chef Quentin Love of West Humboldt Park’s Turkey Chop and the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, welcomed local foodies for a soft launch Friday to see the new space and sample the menu of Southern food favorites with a twist.
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Sandberg Jewelers closing after more than 100 years in business in Chicago area
Sandberg Jewelers first opened in 1919 on Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, and later moved to Irving Park, and then Skokie.
Chicago magazine
A Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s Fusion We’d Raise an Old Style To
We live in a city of baffling culinary combinations. Just this week, I ate at a Polish/Korean fusion restaurant in Bridgeport that tops Polish sausage with kimchi. Two years ago, Jeppson’s and Revolution Brewing joined forces to produce a Malort that tastes like Anti-Hero IPA. In that spirit, two...
Hidden treasures found during renovation project at suburban country club
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. - History is coming to life at the Olympia Fields Country Club in the south suburbs. A major renovation is underway at one of the country’s biggest and oldest golf clubs — And what they are finding is amazing. Olympia Fields Country Club Historian Bob...
Special rededication ceremony held for Our Lady of the Angels in West Humboldt Park
CHICAGO — After a renovation years in the making, Cardinal Blase Cupich blessed the grounds of the former Our Lady of the Angels Outreach Center Sunday. The ceremony was held on the 62-year anniversary of the original dedication ceremony of the school building that burned down in a 1958 fire. Ninety-five people died in the […]
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Meet Chicagoland’s 2023 Realtor association leaders
It’s that time of year! With fall upon us, Realtor associations across Illinois are making annual changes to their leadership. Find out which association members will be leading Realtors throughout Chicagoland, for the year to come. On Sept. 23, the Chicago Association of REALTORS® (CAR) celebrated the occasion with...
Westfield Old Orchard Welcomes New Brands to Retail Roster Ahead of Holiday Season
Shopping center and lifestyle destination opening Bloomie’s, Barnes & Noble, Capital Grille, Molly’s Cupcakes and Psycho Bunny
nwi.life
City of Crown Point throws 14th Oktoberfest
Today the City of Crown Point kicked off the fall season with the 14th Oktoberfest. The fest was a great way to get people outside and enjoy a beautiful early Autumn day. Taking place at Bulldog park, Oktoberfest featured live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, activities for kids, a bean bag tournament, an applesauce eating contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and more. Bulldog Park was lined with people and vendors all looking to start their fall off right.
Even through a pandemic, a Northwest Indiana restaurant franchise owner finds success
DYER, Indiana (CBS) -- We often hear sobering stats about the tens of thousands of restaurants that closed because of the pandemic.The Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association tells us nearly 60% of owners say they're making less money now than before 2020.All of this didn't stop a former garbage man from taking a chance on the restaurant industry.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us through an unlikely career switch that is paying off. Joel Bustos is a boss now, giving direction. That's ironic because he says his younger self didn't really have any. "I didn't know what I wanted to do...
nwi.life
Domino’s Pizza takes a slice out of Munster with grand opening of new location
Domino’s Pizza celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of its newest location in Munster on Saturday, October 1. Domino’s made the decision to come to Munster after many in nearby towns were inquiring about a new store they’d like to see in the area. This prompted the Domino's staff to take action, and they began looking for the location that would soon house the well-loved pizza franchise.
bhhschicago.com
2253 W North Avenue #1
3 Bedrooms 1 bath apartment in the heart of Bucktown! Hardwood floors living room , dining room , carpeted in all 3 bedrooms. Plenty of closet space, Stove and refrigerator provided. Central air and central heat!! Enclosed porch!! Available immediately. Excellent location!! Trendy bars, restaurants, gyms, shopping , few blocks to blue line!! from Downtown to O'hare Airport!! Steps to the Bus line !!
Chicago Defender
New Equestrian University Groundbreaking in Lynwood
Jada D. Curry, Mayor of the Village of Lynwood was joined by over 500 Village Officials, FCC Church members, regional elected officials, and Lynwood residents in welcoming the groundbreaking ceremony of the future FCC Equestrian University to the Village of Lynwood. Family Christian Center Pastor Steve Munsey and over 500...
Englewood chef starts a restaurant, training program to give back to the community
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago chef's small business has more to it than meets the eye. What might look like a restaurant is so much more. He tells CBS 2's Steven Graves about how he aims to feed the stomachs and minds of his Englewood community.Chef Darryl Fuery said his decades of culinary chops and skills on the grill makes, for example, a simple bratwurst stand out."Jerk chicken sausage, a regular chicken sausage," Fuery said. "Most times, you would go and just get a regular hot dog with ketchup and mustard."They're Haute Brats, what he calls his business, which is near...
Famous Chicagoland tractor and truck museum auctioning its multimillion-dollar collection
The George and June Schaaf Truck and Tractor Museum is closing after three decades and its collection of restored vehicles is being auctioned on October 1.
earnthenecklace.com
Steven Graves Leaving WBBM-TV: Where Is the Chicago Reporter Going?
Steven Graves has become one of Chicago’s most credible and popular reporters during the pandemic. And now, he’s moving on to bigger things. Steven Graves announced he is leaving WBBM-TV at the end of September 2022. The announcement naturally led to queries. CBS News Chicago viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if his new job is also taking him away from the Windy City. Fortunately for them, Steven Graves and his new employers have answered their questions.
thereporteronline.net
Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
One of the top Thoroughbred racetracks in the nation since 1904 is Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, which is situated in the picturesque city of Hot Springs, Arkansas. A whole new level of luxury was added after a $100 million extension that was finished in 2021. Oaklawn is a top-notch tourist attraction where you can stay, play, and unwind with a hotel and lots of conference space in addition to racing, gambling, eating, sports betting, and entertainment.
959theriver.com
Plainfield “Stranger Things” House Shutting Down Because of Alleged Neighbor Confrontation
I’ll start with saying there are two sides to every story, and since this is just one side of the story I won’t be passing judgement on anyone. I’m not anything excuses swinging a baseball bat around, but I don’t know all the details, so I can’t really say.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Richards teacher to tackle the Chicago Marathon
As bands director at Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Jordan Fransler’s days are filled with education and music, but that’s not all. In his free time, the talented teacher likes to put on his running shoes. “Running became one of my favorite hobbies several years ago. It...
