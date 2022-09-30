ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WALA-TV FOX10

Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An aide to Congressman Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) is charged with Insurance Fraud, according to arrest records. Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury indictment. A copy of that indictment that details specifics of the charge is not immediately available...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy