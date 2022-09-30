Read full article on original website
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
Teen girl’s vital medication refill denied at first under Arizona’s abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. Emma Thompson, 14, has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis, which has kept her in...
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An aide to Congressman Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) is charged with Insurance Fraud, according to arrest records. Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury indictment. A copy of that indictment that details specifics of the charge is not immediately available...
