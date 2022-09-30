Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
NBC4 Columbus
Photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian
(NEXSTAR) – Even shortly after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the scope of the storm’s devastation was already apparent. Ian brought with it 150 mph winds, more than 10 feet of storm surge and over a foot of rain. The hurricane’s eye was 40 miles wide as it made landfall Wednesday, leaving a large path of destruction along Florida’s west coast.
Wild video shows shark thrashing in surge waters of Hurricane Ian as storm bombards Florida
A SHARK has been filmed swimming in the rising flood waters of Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter Wednesday captured the creature as it thrashed against the surge waters off Fort Myers while Florida gets bombarded by the deadly 155mph storm. The shark's fins can be seen flipping out...
Tropical storms Hermine and Ian form. Here’s what the forecast shows
Tropical Storm Hermine formed off the west coast of Africa on Friday, shortly followed by Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean Sea, becoming the eighth and ninth tropical storms of the 2022 Atlantic season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Waffle House Closures Indicate a Code Red for Florida As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
The Waffle House Index has long been a trusted indicator of storm severity in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian updates: Category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida, path to track into NC mountains
Nearly 2 million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian, now a Category 2 storm, marches steadily across the state.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
How Hurricane Ian compares to Florida's most destructive storms
Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, becoming one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. The storm caused extensive flooding in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and other parts of Lee and Charlotte counties, leaving 2.5 million people in the state without power. The number of deaths is unconfirmed, but President Joe Biden said Thursday that the storm may result in “substantial loss of life” and could end up being the deadliest storm in Florida history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurricane Ian's Death Toll Climbs to 65 in Florida, as 4 Deaths Reported in North Carolina
Florida's Lee County leads the death toll with at least 35 people who lost their lives due to the weather disaster As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel through the states on the southern part of the east coast, the lives lost due to the disaster have risen to at least 65 people in Florida, according to CNN. Four deaths, meanwhile, have been reported in North Carolina as a result of storm-related events. No deaths so far have occurred in South Carolina after the hurricane arrived in the state...
Hurricane Ian continues to gain strength as powerful Category 3 storm
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan gets latest tracking on Hurricane Ian Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking Hurricane Ian as it gets closer to making landfall. Hurricane Ian made its landfall on Cuba as a category 3 storm Tuesday morning as it continues on its...
Hurricane Ian: Squirrel clings to tree as storm sweeps Florida coast
Strong winds and rain hammered Florida’s coast as the impending Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall today (28 September), made its way toward the US.Footage shows a squirrel clinging to a tree as gusts whipped around it, with a man heard encouraging the animal to “hold on, buddy!”Governor Ron DeSantis has urged the 2.5 million residents under evacuation orders or warnings to pay heed to the notices amid the “life-threatening” storm.Hurricane Ian is forecast to bring up to 24 inches of rain, and winds of up to 130 miles per hour.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwatersLightning flashes across Gulf of Mexico in satellite footage of Hurricane IanFlorida man wakeboards down street in Hurricane Ian floodwaters
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Swim Inside Storm Surge-Flooded House
Amid the footage of wind-blown palm trees and decimated neighborhoods, a video has surfaced that shows a much different side of the Hurricane Ian experience. Inside a flooded home, a man decided to swim a few laps across the floor just for fun. We understand having to swim when you...
23 migrants missing after boat sinks off Florida coast during Hurricane Ian
A boat carrying migrants to the United States sank off of the coast of Florida and left 23 people missing in the midst of Hurricane Ian, US Border Patrol said on Wednesday. According to the agency, four Cuban migrants on the boat were able to swim to shore after their vessel sank. The US Coast Guard has launched a search and rescue mission for the 23 people who are missing as the hurricane threatens communities across the state. “U.S. Border Patrol agents along with support from @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island #Florida,” Miami Chief Patrol...
Hurricane Ian Survivors Share Harrowing Escape Stories: 'Swim or Drown'
One survivor in North Fort Meyers, Florida, said he "literally watched my house disappear with everything in it, right before my eyes."
Publix Hurricane Cakes Are Back in Stock as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
Aside from keeping a close eye on weather reports and news updates, there are several telltale signs that an incoming hurricane is going to be big. There are frantic shoppers trying to stock up on groceries and survival essentials, citizens vacating the area to avoid the storm altogether, as well as Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore warning folks that it's gonna be a big'un.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Scrambles as Tropical Storm Ian Gains Strength Near Cuba
Officials across Florida are warning residents to have a plan in place as Tropical Storm Ian barrels its way toward Cuba, threatening to hit the Sunshine State within days. “Everyone in Florida is going to feel the impacts of the storm," Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida's Division of Emergency Management, told CNN on Sunday. “Everybody does need to be prepared.” Supermarket shelves were left barren over the weekend as residents stockpiled on water and other essentials, and both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden declared states of emergency for Florida in order to free up state and federal resources. Mayors of cities and counties such as Naples and Miami-Dade County also warned residents about storm surges, one of the deadliest elements of a storm. Ian is currently projected to grow to at least a Category 3 hurricane when it hits or brushes past Cuba’s west end, but it is expected to blow down to a Category 1 by the time it hits Florida.Read it at CNN
Stunning visuals show lightning crackling around the eye of Hurricane Ian as it sweeps over the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida
Bolts of lightning were seen flashing in stark footage of the Hurricane Ian's eye.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Prompts New Watches In Florida, Including Tampa Bay
Ian has become a hurricane in the western Caribbean Sea. Ian will strike western Cuba, possibly as a major hurricane. It will then pose a danger to Florida, anywhere from the Panhandle to the Peninsula. Hurricane and tropical storm alerts have been issued in Florida. Interests in those areas should...
Hurricane Ian: How many Category 5 hurricanes have hit the US?
As Hurricane Ian moves toward landfall in Florida, the sustained winds from the storm are just short of the strongest category of named tropical systems. If Ian makes landfall in the U.S. as a Category 5 hurricane, it will be only one of five other storms to have that distinction.
Comments / 0