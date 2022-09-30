As cold weather comes to Europe this autumn, energy prices are rising. A main reason for the cost increase is Russia’s war with Ukraine. Russia has been a main supplier of oil and natural gas for many European countries. Supplies have been limited because of the war and financial restrictions meant to punish Russia. As a result, home and business owners from Bulgaria to Spain are worried about the cost of energy in the coming months.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO