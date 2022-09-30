Read full article on original website
Voice of America
US, China Compete in Space
The United States and China are increasingly competitive in space as both nations plan to put people back on the moon and establish the first moon bases. NASA, the U.S. space agency, is waiting for a new launch date for its Artemis 1 mission. It is expected this month or next. Technical problems led to cancellations of the first two launch attempts in recent weeks.
Voice of America
Australia Imposes More Sanctions on Russia Over Annexation of Ukrainian Regions
SYDNEY — Australia has hit Russia with a fresh round of sanctions over Moscow’s claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Travel restrictions and financial penalties are being imposed on Russian-backed separatists and senior officials. Campaigners are urging Australia to supply more weapons to Ukraine. The new sanctions...
Voice of America
Europe Prepares for Winter Facing an Energy Crisis
As cold weather comes to Europe this autumn, energy prices are rising. A main reason for the cost increase is Russia’s war with Ukraine. Russia has been a main supplier of oil and natural gas for many European countries. Supplies have been limited because of the war and financial restrictions meant to punish Russia. As a result, home and business owners from Bulgaria to Spain are worried about the cost of energy in the coming months.
Voice of America
In China, Used Luxury Goods Growing in Popularity
China’s used luxury goods market is growing at a time when the economy is slowing down, market experts and business owners say. Buyers in China's $74-billion luxury goods market have historically purchased new products — not used ones. Zhu Tainiqi is the Shanghai-based founder of second-hand, or used,...
Voice of America
Russia ‘Tightening Screws’ on War Coverage
Washington — The Kremlin is “tightening the screws” on how media inside Russia can report on its war in Ukraine, media analysts say. Moscow issued new directives to the media in late September, following Russia’s announcement of a partial military mobilization to try to bolster its troops.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 3
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 11:00 a.m.: Countries across Europe are ramping up diplomatic pressure on Moscow in condemnation of Russia’s attempt to illegally annex an additional four Ukrainian regions through referendums widely seen as sham events, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.
Voice of America
Latvia Prime Minister Wins Election
RIGA, Latvia — The center-right New Unity party of Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins won Saturday's election, according to provisional results, with its 19% of the vote putting him in a position to head another coalition government. The results -- with 91% of districts counted -- mean Latvia should...
Voice of America
Greece Says It's Open to Talks with Turkey Once Provocations End
Athens — Greece wants to have a constructive dialogue with Turkey based on international law but its Aegean neighbor must halt its unprecedented escalation of provocations, the Greek foreign minister said Sunday. The two countries — North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes — have been at...
Voice of America
Hundreds in Bangkok Protest Court Ruling Allowing Thai PM to Stay in Office
Bangkok — Anti-government demonstrators took to the streets in Thailand’s capital Saturday following a court ruling allowing Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha to stay in office. Around 500 demonstrators gathered at Bangkok’s Victory Monument to protest the decision. Background ruling. Prayut, 68, is a former Royal Thai Army...
Voice of America
Turkey's Erdogan Renews Threat to Block NATO Bids by Sweden, Finland
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday renewed his threat to block the NATO bids of Sweden and Finland, saying he would not give his approval until the two Nordic countries kept promises he said were made to Ankara. "Until the promises made to our country are upheld, we will...
Voice of America
Burkina Junta Chief Urges Putschists to 'Come to Their Senses'
OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Saturday urged junior officers to "come to their senses" after they said they ousted him in a reported coup that sparked deep concern among foreign leaders. The officers on Friday said they had toppled Damiba, accusing him...
Voice of America
Burkina Faso’s Traore: ‘The Fight We Are Engaged in Is Not About Power’
Burkina Faso’s new military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore told VOA in an interview Saturday he is not looking for a confrontation with Burkinabe forces that might be supporting the ousted junta. “The fight we are engaged in is not about power,” he said. Military officers Friday claimed to...
Voice of America
Pope Calls on Putin to Stop ‘Spiral of Violence’ in Ukraine
Pope Francis has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop "this spiral of violence and death" over the war in Ukraine. Francis's remarks, made on Sunday in his weekly public prayer on St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, were some of the strongest he has made since the February 24 invasion.
Voice of America
US Denies Link Between Iran's Release of Americans and Funds Held Abroad
Washington — The United States on Sunday rejected Iranian reports that Tehran's release of two detained Americans will lead to the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak Namazi, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the United Nations said on Saturday.
Voice of America
Burkinabes React to News of 2nd Coup in 8 Months
OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — Soldiers took over Burkina Faso's state broadcaster Friday night to announce they had deposed President Paul Henri Damiba, after just eight months in power. In downtown Ouagadougou on Saturday afternoon, soldiers that helped bring about a military coup the night before lay prone behind cover...
Voice of America
At UN, Russia, US Trade Barbs Over Nord Stream Damage
The United States and Russia traded barbs and accusations at a U.N. Security Council meeting Friday about the apparent sabotage to a major gas pipeline that Russia uses to supply Europe. Between Sept. 26 and 29, explosions caused four leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that run...
Voice of America
Nicaragua Breaks Off Ties With Netherlands, Bars New US Envoy
Managua, Nicaragua — The government of Nicaragua broke off diplomatic relations with the Netherlands on Friday over accusations of interventionism, hours after it said it would deny entry to the new U.S. ambassador because of his "interfering" attitude. "Nicaragua, faced with the repeated meddling, interventionist and neocolonialist position of...
Voice of America
Stadium Tragedy Exposes Indonesia’s Troubled Soccer History
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Gaining the right to host next year’s Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia’s soccer development, raising hopes that a successful tournament would turn around long-standing problems that have blighted the sport in this country of 277 million people. The death...
FIFA・
Fortune
Elon Musk tweeted out a 'peace' plan for Russia and Ukraine, but it didn't go well
Ukraine’s president responded, asking in a poll which Elon Musk do you like more: “One who supports Ukraine, and one who supports Russia”?
Voice of America
Students Protesting at Multiple Iranian Universities Amid Violent Security Clampdowns
Cairo — Protests were reported Saturday at more than half a dozen Iranian universities as government security forces scrambled to crack down, firing at protesters in the capital, Tehran. The protests followed violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the Baluchistan capital of Zahedan, in which at least 20 people were reportedly killed, including three security force members.
