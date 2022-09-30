ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Reportedly Agrees to Multiyear Contract Extension

The Nuggets and general manager Calvin Booth have agreed to a multiyear contract extension that will keep him in Denver through the 2024-25 season, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post. Booth took over as general manager in June 2022 following the departure of President of Basketball Operations Tim...
The NBA's 4 Most Overrated Teams Entering 2022-23 Season

The NBA is loaded with individual talent and several teams that could reasonably be expected to compete for a title. It's easy to fall for a number of those contenders, but increased parity throughout the league might lead to heartbreak. To determine which teams are likeliest to let you down,...
Nuggets Mascot Rocky Championed by NBA Twitter After $625K Salary Is Revealed

Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is a new hero among NBA fans after it was revealed that he makes $625,000 annually. Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA with a $625K annual salary 🤯<br><br>Rocky makes 10 times the average salary of an NBA mascot (roughly $60K a year)<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/boardroom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@boardroom</a>) <a href="https://t.co/QewR3RCkDK">pic.twitter.com/QewR3RCkDK</a>
