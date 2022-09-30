IGSHAU Volleyball Week 6 Poll

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Seven of our Siouxland high school volleyball players picked up national recognition as they have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American Watchlist. Below are the players along with their school: IOWA Elen Pruett- Sergeant Bluff-Luton Leah Hayungs- MOC-Floyd Valley Claire Johnson- Sheldon Reagan Jansen- Sioux Center SOUTH DAKOTA […]

