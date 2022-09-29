ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers star Joel Embiid officially becomes a United States citizen

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQD7L_0iFzM1BF00

Joel Embiid is now an American citizen.

The Phildelphia 76ers star revealed on Thursday that he was officially sworn in as a United States citizen earlier this month.

"I've been here for a long time," Embiid said, via The Associated Press. "My son is American. I felt like, I'm living here and it's a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?"

Embiid was born and raised in Cameroon, and . He has been in the United States since his season playing at Kansas in 2013. The 76ers then took him with the No. 3 overall pick the next summer, and he's been in Philadelphia ever since.

Embiid and his longtime girlfriend, Anne de Paula, welcomed their son, Arthur, in 2020.

As he holds French citizenship, either for the 2023 FIBA World Cup or the 2024 Olympics in Paris. With his American citizenship now in hand, though, Embiid could also play for the United States if he decides to start competing internationally.

Embiid, 28, will enter his ninth season in the league this fall. He averaged a career-high 30.6 points, which earned him the league scoring title, and 11.7 rebounds last season in Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Simmons, Kawhi, Jamal Murray back among NBA happy returns

NEW YORK — (AP) — Ben Simmons streaked behind the defense and caught a pass in transition that he dunked. About a minute later, he fired a cross-court pass to a Brooklyn Nets teammate for a 3-pointer. Those were the types of plays the Philadelphia 76ers had seen...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian’s wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry. They prayed for the gusts to subside and for God to keep them from harm as the hurricane made landfall last Wednesday. Floodwaters swept under the pews, driving the congregation to the pulpit and further testing their faith. The intensifying storm ripped the church’s steeple away, leaving a large gap in the roof. The parishioners shuddered. “Good Lord, please protect us,” Compton prayed, with her husband, Del, at her side. She compared the deluge to the biblical story Noah’s Ark, saying they had no idea when the water would stop rising. When it did, there were hallelujahs.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy