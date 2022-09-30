ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everyone thank Ted Wheeler, for his selfish, horrible , way he has handled all of this with absolutely zero common sense whatsoever! If you defend yourself you risk being charged for protecting yourself. Whilst the homeless run this city not Wheeler! Only can one do such horrifying destruction & get away with it in Portland Or, I am glad Ted likes living in Calcutta so maybe he should be mayor their! One could only wish!

thank the Democrats on this one for installing their district attorney who doesn't believe in punishment oh don't worry I'm sure all those small business owners can just Fork it out of their own pocket to cover the damages as usual in Portland.

dont call 911, nobody knows he's there. do whatever you need to do.

KXL

Another Deadly Weekend In The Rose City

Portland, Ore. — Two men are dead following shootings in the early morning hours of both Friday and Saturday. Portland Police say one shooting was in Hazelwood neighborhood, the other in the Wilkes neighborhood. There were also two deadly stabbings in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood. In all, four people died as a result of homicide in Portland this weekend.
kptv.com

1 arrested, 1 gets away after police find stolen car in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found passed out with a gun in his lap in a running car in northwest Portland on Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said officers got a report of two people passed out in a running car facing the wrong way on Northwest Glisan Street. When they arrived, they found the car was stolen from Washington state. The driver had a gun in his lap.
kptv.com

4 murders in 24 hours is ‘tragic coincidence,’ Portland police say

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The city of Portland has seen four murders in a 24-hour period. This includes two deadly stabbings downtown, one near West Burnside and Northwest Third, and 12 hours later, another near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Couch. On Friday morning, a person was shot and killed near the 200th block of Southeast 18th Avenue, and 23 hours later, another person was shot near Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
kptv.com

1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
Portland Tribune

Tires punctured on more than 50 vehicles in NE Portland

Police are asking the public for information about the late Friday or early Saturday vandalism.More than 50 people had the tires on their vehicles slashed in Portland's Roseway neighborhood late Friday or early Saturday. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 1, a resident in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue called police about having two tires punctured overnight. The officer then found more than 30 people within the area of Northeast 72nd to 77th between Sandy and Alameda also suffered tire damage. As the investigation continued, another 20 victims in a multiblock area west of Roseway Heights Middle School. There may be more victims. Police said anyone who needs to make a police report can go to their online reporting site and reference case number 22-263990. Photographs and invoices with damage costs also are beneficial. Anyone with home surveillance cameras also is asked to check their footage. If anything suspicious is noticed, officials ask that you email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention North NRT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com

OSP: Alcohol likely factor in Hwy 99E crash that left 3 dead, 1 injured

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Gervais early Sunday morning. Oregon State Police said the crash happened at about 2:46 a.m. near milepost 36. An investigation showed a southbound gray Toyota Corolla crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda Accord.
opb.org

Officers’ testimony indicates Portland police still have an aggressive understanding of use-of-force law

Portland police officer testimony in a civil trial last week suggests police in the city have an understanding of civil rights and use-of-force laws that stands in sharp contrast to that of the federal courts and of lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice. In one instance, an officer appeared to not fully understand the bureau’s use-of-force directives.
