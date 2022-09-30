Read full article on original website
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Up to the challenge: Krystal becomes a Guest Service Ambassador
Las Vegas (KSNV) — News 3 is up to the challenge!. This week, our own Krystal Allan visited Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to learn a little about being a guest service ambassador. Have an idea for a job you'd like to see News 3 take on next?. Email your...
Over 20 companies hiring during Boulevard Mall, Goodwill hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple companies across Las Vegas are looking to fill open positions during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Boulevard Mall Atrium, at 3528 S Maryland Pkwy. The mall will be...
Meet the Pattersons, bonds formed after 1 October
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans stand united today as the community commemorates 1 October. Among those directly impacted by the tragic event are the Patterson's, recalling their pain and continued healing on this five-year anniversary. After speaking with the family, we discovered a connection between the family and...
Construction crews to top off new Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews at Durango Casino & Resort are set to top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower with the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel October 7. Leaders from Station Casinos and William A. Richardson Builders alongside, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones...
Opening of UNLV's new medical school building approaches
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The medical district's new crown jewel opens in a matter of days. UNLV's $120 million Kirk Kerkorian Medical School opens on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The project broke ground in October 2020. The goal of the program has been to train and keep more...
Boulder City hosts community event, National Night Out
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is inviting the community to a night of family fun!. On Tuesday, October 4 locals can join in on arts and crafts, food trucks, rock climbing, and more. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Local music schools celebrate 7th annual Kids...
Nightly closures coming to east valley street as part of continuing interchange project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — East valley motorists are urged to plan ahead as nightly closures will be coming to Pecos Rooad as part of an ongoing freeway project. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the closure of North pecos Road from Sunday, October 2 through Friday, October 7, as part of the department I-515/Charleston Interchange Project.
Wine and food tasting extravaganza
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wine *and* food tasting. And it's all for a good cause. Joining us now with more on the upcoming Nathan Adelson Hospice extravaganza is Laura Coleman.
New, healthy lifestyle food chain, Clean Eatz, coming to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — They're known for its mission to provide customers with options conducive to living a healthier lifestyle, and it recently announced plans to come to Las Vegas. Joining us now with more are Evonne and Don Varaday.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Metro Lieutenant offers insight about capturing escaped inmates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A retired Metro Lieutenant spoke exclusively with News 3 about the latest prison escape and his experience leading an investigation to capture another high-profile escapee in 2005. Ted Snodgrass retired from the department in 2011 after nearly 30 years of service which included helping to...
Chinatown may get more resources to revitalize area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown has become a major attraction for people who come to Las Vegas and the area may soon get a boost!. The Clark County Department of Economic Development confirmed to News 3 that it’s looking into redevelopment opportunities in the area. Officials say Chinatown is a part of a “blight” study along with the University and Stadium Districts. Findings from the study will determine if Chinatown will be designated as a redevelopment zone.
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
Las Vegas police officer involved in crash near Harmon, Eastern
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas police officer was injured in a crash on Monday. Around 9:51 a.m., a marked LVMPD vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle in the area of Harmon and Eastern. The officer involved was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Investigation underway for two separate homicides on east side of town
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LVMPD Homicide is investigating two separate homicides in the east valley Sunday night. The first one occurred near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Another homicide occurred on the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and Oakey. Officials have not released...
1 OCTOBER: Local restaurant stands strong five years later
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inside Big B’s Texas BBQ business is moving. “I’m really glad we didn’t give up the cause at the end of the day we made it through and again, I’m going to repeat myself, but it sorts of made me stronger. Like I feel like I can do anything,” said Natalia Badzjo, Big B’s Texas owner.
2 survive emergency plane landing in Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two survivors were reported after an emergency plane landing in Lake Mead, authorities said. On Saturday, at about 8:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration received reports of a small plane that made an emergency landing in the water near Boulder City. According to authorities, the...
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
1 OCTOBER: UMC hosts memorial blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are welcome to honor the five-year anniversary of 1 October by donating blood. UMC is partnering with Vitalant for its annual 1 October Memorial Blood Drive. The event invites others to save lives to remember those impacted the most. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
Metro Police and The Vegas Golden Knights unveil co-branded police cruiser
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police united with the Vegas Golden Knights for 1 October. Players and officers gathered on Saturday to unveil a new VGK-branded police car. It's part of a new recruiting effort. The partnership says its goal is to recruit diverse, qualified candidates...
