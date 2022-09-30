ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Meet the Pattersons, bonds formed after 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans stand united today as the community commemorates 1 October. Among those directly impacted by the tragic event are the Patterson's, recalling their pain and continued healing on this five-year anniversary. After speaking with the family, we discovered a connection between the family and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Construction crews to top off new Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction crews at Durango Casino & Resort are set to top off the 15-story, 318-foot tower with the final beam and pour the last floor of the hotel October 7. Leaders from Station Casinos and William A. Richardson Builders alongside, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
news3lv.com

Opening of UNLV's new medical school building approaches

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The medical district's new crown jewel opens in a matter of days. UNLV's $120 million Kirk Kerkorian Medical School opens on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The project broke ground in October 2020. The goal of the program has been to train and keep more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Boulder City hosts community event, National Night Out

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Boulder City Police Department is inviting the community to a night of family fun!. On Tuesday, October 4 locals can join in on arts and crafts, food trucks, rock climbing, and more. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Local music schools celebrate 7th annual Kids...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Wine and food tasting extravaganza

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Wine *and* food tasting. And it's all for a good cause. Joining us now with more on the upcoming Nathan Adelson Hospice extravaganza is Laura Coleman.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccsd#The Vegas Chamber
news3lv.com

Chinatown may get more resources to revitalize area

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown has become a major attraction for people who come to Las Vegas and the area may soon get a boost!. The Clark County Department of Economic Development confirmed to News 3 that it’s looking into redevelopment opportunities in the area. Officials say Chinatown is a part of a “blight” study along with the University and Stadium Districts. Findings from the study will determine if Chinatown will be designated as a redevelopment zone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police officer involved in crash near Harmon, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas police officer was injured in a crash on Monday. Around 9:51 a.m., a marked LVMPD vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle in the area of Harmon and Eastern. The officer involved was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway for two separate homicides on east side of town

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The LVMPD Homicide is investigating two separate homicides in the east valley Sunday night. The first one occurred near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Another homicide occurred on the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and Oakey. Officials have not released...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 OCTOBER: Local restaurant stands strong five years later

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inside Big B’s Texas BBQ business is moving. “I’m really glad we didn’t give up the cause at the end of the day we made it through and again, I’m going to repeat myself, but it sorts of made me stronger. Like I feel like I can do anything,” said Natalia Badzjo, Big B’s Texas owner.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 survive emergency plane landing in Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two survivors were reported after an emergency plane landing in Lake Mead, authorities said. On Saturday, at about 8:30 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration received reports of a small plane that made an emergency landing in the water near Boulder City. According to authorities, the...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Timed reservations for Red Rock return

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 OCTOBER: UMC hosts memorial blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals are welcome to honor the five-year anniversary of 1 October by donating blood. UMC is partnering with Vitalant for its annual 1 October Memorial Blood Drive. The event invites others to save lives to remember those impacted the most. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire consumes South Mojave home, dog injured

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire consumed a house near Paradise this afternoon injuring a dog. Clark County fire reported near South Mojave Road and Hacienda around 11 a.m. When firefighters arrived the flames were so intense, they had to fight the fire defensively. The fire demolished most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy