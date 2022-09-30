Homestead sweeps Canterbury to take boys tennis sectional

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No. 16 Homestead dominated Canterbury to clinch their 41st sectional title in program history on Thursday. It also continued a 9-year streak where Homestead has won a sectional championship.

In the top singles match, Homestead’s Stephen Meier knocked off Canterbury’s Jackson Bowman 6-0, 6-0. In fact, none of Homestead’s singles players went on to lose a set on Thursday. That was also the case in the top doubles matchup, where Alex Graber and Maxwell Holiday won their matchup. The number doubles team for Homestead, Matthew Otten and James Cowan, won their battle, 6-2 and 7-6.

Homestead advances to next week’s regional match at Carroll High School.

