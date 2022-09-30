ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Homestead sweeps Canterbury to take boys tennis sectional

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xgyJ_0iFzKPxm00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No. 16 Homestead dominated Canterbury to clinch their 41st sectional title in program history on Thursday. It also continued a 9-year streak where Homestead has won a sectional championship.

In the top singles match, Homestead’s Stephen Meier knocked off Canterbury’s Jackson Bowman 6-0, 6-0. In fact, none of Homestead’s singles players went on to lose a set on Thursday. That was also the case in the top doubles matchup, where Alex Graber and Maxwell Holiday won their matchup. The number doubles team for Homestead, Matthew Otten and James Cowan, won their battle, 6-2 and 7-6.

Homestead advances to next week’s regional match at Carroll High School.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

10/3 Inside The Zone – Week Eight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A classic clash between Snider at Bishop Dwenger will headline the Highlight Zone this Friday as Justin Kenny of Optimum Performance Sports and WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini break down what we’ll see in week eight in the latest edition of “Inside The Zone.” The Panthers (6-1) are ranked no. […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

HSFB: NorthWood wins battle of unbeatens; sit atop NLC

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The NorthWood Panthers are still undefeated. After taking on the newly-crowned #1 Class 5A team in the state in Mishawaka, head coach Nate Andrews’ team emerged with a 14-6 victory. The Panthers stifled two late Mishawaka drives to kill the Cavemen’s hopes for a comeback....
NAPPANEE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

Thrice is nice for PFW goalie Sam Castaneda

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Samantha Castaneda has been named the Horizon League women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season, the league announced on Monday (Oct. 3). No other player in the Horizon League has been named Defensive Player of the Week more than once. The reigning Horizon League Defensive […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

9/30 Highlight Zone – Week Seven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll stayed perfect and tightened its grip on the SAC lead as the Chargers bested Homestead 52-10 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to headline the week seven edition of the Highlight Zone!
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Boys Tennis#Canterbury#Homestead#Sectional#Sweeps#Maxwell Holiday#Carroll High School#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Homestead’s Zolman joins WANE-TV live at GOTW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s SAC Rivalry Week and at Dave S. Walters Stadium that means the host Spartans taking on the Chargers as Carroll at Homestead is your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” for week seven of the regular season. Carroll comes in 6-0 and alone atop the SAC standings. With only […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Fort Wayne Ballet holds ice cream social

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Ballet is performing “Dracula” later this month and Sunday they held an ice cream social event to promote the performance. Dancers said “Dracula” is a departure from your typical ballet. David Claypool is playing Dracula and said ballet is a unique art form that he encourages people to […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Explore 55-acre farm during festival in Churubusco

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Enjoy the fall weather with a festival Sunday that has fun for the whole family. Fingerle Farms Fall Festival includes vendors, entertainment and fall activities. The 55-acre farm in northwest Allen County is opening its gates to the public for hayrides, and walking trails through the woods and around the property.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
WANE-TV

Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy